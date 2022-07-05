 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy discharged after hip surgery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy has been discharged from in-patient treatment after undergoing hip-replacement surgery and he is now in rehabilitation, his office said Tuesday.

In a brief statement, Leahy’s office said the 82-year-old is continuing to recover and is focusing on his physical therapy regimen.

Leahy fell and broke his hip last Wednesday in his Virginia home. He underwent surgery on Thursday.

Leahy and his wife Marcelle say they deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from family, friends, colleagues and supporters.

“They have been overwhelmed with that warmth and would like everyone to know that they will respond to everyone in good time, but for now they are focusing on the physical therapy, which is so important in the first weeks of recovery,” the statement said.

Leahy, the longest serving member of the U.S. Senate, is not seeking reelection in November. When Leahy's current term expires in January 2023, he will have served for 48 years in the Senate.

Leahy previously went to the hospital in January 2021, hours after he had begun presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Leahy had not been feeling well and was taken there out of an abundance of caution. After being examined, he was sent home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

