Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip

Senator Leahy Hospitalized

FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., listens as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense, May 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Leahy has broken a hip in a fall at his home and was to undergo surgery to repair it, his office said Thursday, June 30, 2022. The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia, the statement said.

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades - pool, Pool The Washington Post

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont underwent surgery Thursday after he broke his hip in a fall at his home, according to his spokesman.

The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia, a statement said. Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.

Leahy spokesman David Carle said Thursday evening the senator is “comfortably recovering” at a Washington area hospital after successful surgery.

Leahy’s security detail didn’t want to say exactly where he is being treated, but a hospital in the Washington area “was able to fit him in for surgery for late morning.”

Leahy was born blind in one eye.

“The senator has had a lifelong struggle with reduced depth perception,” a statement said. “He has taken some remarkable dingers over the years, but this one finally caught up with him.”

People are also reading…

Leahy was “expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately.”

“Patrick and Marcelle are overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support, and they are deeply grateful for all of the kind and encouraging messages they have received,” Carle said in a statement.

Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator. He announced in November that he will not seek reelection this fall. By the time his term expires in January 2023, he will have served for 48 years in the Senate.

Leahy was taken to the hospital in January 2021, hours after he had begun presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Leahy had not been feeling well and was taken there out of an abundance of caution. After being examined, he was sent home.

Any prolonged absence by Leahy would complicate majority Democrats’ already precarious efforts to push controversial legislation and nominations through the 50-50 Senate over Republican opposition.

That might include a compromise with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. — if they can reach one — on energy, health care and tax issues, a package that would be far smaller than the collection of social initiatives he killed in December.

Leahy is the last of the so-called Watergate babies, the surge of congressional Democrats elected in 1974 after President Richard Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

