 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Vermont's pandemic rental aid program being phased out

  • Updated
  • 0

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A federally funded emergency rental assistance program created to help Vermonters during the pandemic is being phased out as funding is exhausted.

On Oct. 1, the program will stop taking new applications for rent and other housing related expenses and rental assistance for existing beneficiaries will be reduced based on their incomes, state officials announced Wednesday.

“We’re now at a different phase of managing the COVID-19 pandemic as Vermonters are back at work — businesses are open at this time. The funds used to manage the emergency are beginning to run out,” said Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson.

The U.S. Treasury said last month that more than $40 billion of the $46.5 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance used to keep people housed around the country had been spent or allocated. At the same time, eviction filings nationwide have steadily risen in recent months and are approaching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels in many cities and states.

People are also reading…

Vermont has been providing an average rental payment of $960 a month to about 12,600 households for a total of $160 million in federal funding. Federal emergency rental assistance that helped keep millions housed during the pandemic has dried up in some jurisdictions or been increasingly rejected by some landlords.

On Oct. 1, assistance for those beneficiaries with incomes between 31% and 80% of area median income will be reduced to 70%, then 50% on Nov. 1 and will end on Nov. 30. Assistance for lower income beneficiaries will be reduced to 70% on Oct. 1 and last until the funding runs out.

“With the funding we have available, we believe that gets us through March 31,” Department for Children and Families Commissioner Sean Brown said. “We will still be running the emergency housing program and the adverse weather policy in place.”

Utility assistance will be reduced to 70% on Oct. 1 and utility payments will end on Dec. 31.

Brenda Siegel, a Democratic candidate for governor and a housing advocate, called the changes “atrocious.”

“The administration announced these changes without working with partners, without planning, and without regard for the impact on those they serve,” she said in a statement. “Because of this announcement, many Vermonters will lose access to housing.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information. They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds. The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy

Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy

A Chinese think tank has issued a rare public disagreement with the ruling Communist Party’s severe “zero COVID” policy, saying curbs that shut down cities and disrupt trade, travel and industry must change to prevent an “economic stall.” The Anbound Research Center gave no details of possible changes but said President Xi Jinping’s government needs to focus on shoring up sinking growth. It noted the United States, Europe and Japan are recovering economically after easing anti-disease curbs. Even such mild public disagreement with official policy is almost unknown in a politically sensitive year when Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s, is expected to try to extend his time in office.

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents

Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents

Overwhelming student debt. The climate crisis. Low salaries. Members of the Gen Z and millennial generations cite them all as reasons they don't want to bear or raise children. Their reluctance has helped drive down the birth rate in the United States. The U.S. birth rate fell 4% in 2020. It was the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, according to a government report. The government noted a 1% uptick in U.S. births last year, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. It was about 86,000 fewer than in 2019. Some people are taking surgical measures: tube removal and vasectomy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Parental concern about school safety soars, highest in 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News