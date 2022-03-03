 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote on Kansas health chief allows GOP to air COVID beefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans' frustrations over how Kansas handled the coronavirus pandemic are complicating Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's efforts to keep her top public health administrator in place.

The state Senate health committee made no recommendation Thursday on whether Janet Stanek should be confirmed as head of the state Department of Health and Environment. The full, GOP-controlled Senate still will vote on her appointment, but the committee's move signals that some conservatives are opposing her confirmation to show their displeasure with Kelly's administration.

"I don't want to let that go,” said Sen. Mike Thompson, a conservative Shawnee Republican.

It wasn't yet clear how much trouble Stanek's confirmation faces in the full Senate. She would have to step down if the Senate rejected her appointment.

Republican lawmakers criticized Kelly persistently over restrictions she imposed to check COVID-19's spread, particularly early in the pandemic, and reduced the governor's power. Former health department leader Dr. Lee Norman resigned in November and has suggested he was a victim of pandemic politics.

Stanek declined comment, but Democratic Sen. Pat Pettey, of Kansas City, said the committee did a “disservice to our Kansans" by not recommending her confirmation.

Stanek is a former senior vice president and chief operating officer for Topeka-based Stormont Vail Health.

