 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Voters in Oregon pass gun control, health care measures

  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters have narrowly passed measures that would strengthen gun laws and mandate health care as a human right.

Measure 114 requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans large-capacity magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.

To qualify for a permit, an applicant would need to complete an approved, in-person firearm safety course, pay a fee, provide personal information, submit to fingerprinting and photographing and pass a federal criminal background check. The permits would be processed by local police chiefs, county sheriffs or their designees.

The ban on large-capacity magazines would not apply to current owners, law enforcement or the military.

Proponents of the measure say it would reduce suicides — which account for 82% of gun deaths in the state — mass shootings and other gun violence.

People are also reading…

Opponents, including the left-wing Socialist Rifle Association, say it would infringe on constitutionally protected rights and could reduce gun access among marginalized communities and people of color if law enforcement agencies are the arbiters of the permitting process. They also say permitting fees and the cost of the firearms course could also be barriers to access.

The health care proposal, Measure 111, makes Oregon the first state in the nation to change its constitution to explicitly declare affordable health care a fundamental human right.

The amendment reads: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right.”

It does not define “cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable,” nor does it say who would foot the bill.

The Oregon Health Authority says 94% of Oregonians currently have insurance coverage and more are eligible for the Oregon Medicaid plan or a subsidy to reduce the cost of commercial insurance.

Opponents have said the amendment could trigger legal and political challenges if it passes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota. The measure also is on the ballot in South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country. The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening.

New Drug Helps Tame Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure

New Drug Helps Tame Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Some patients with high blood pressure can’t get it under control with standard medications, but a new study shows an experimental drug is up to the task of treating these tough-to-treat cases.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to handle food for the holidays and avoid rude comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News