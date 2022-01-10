 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Washington lawmakers kick off mostly remote session

  • Updated
  • 0

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state have started a new legislative session amid the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and much of their work will be done remotely as leaders try to limit the possibility of exposure.

Since Friday, three Democratic senators — Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig and Sens. John Lovick and Mark Mullet — announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Billig said he had no symptoms and Lovick described his symptoms as mild. Mullet — who said he didn't have any symptoms — tested positive Monday after a test at the Capitol, and said he would work remotely the rest of the week. All three were fully vaccinated and had received a booster.

The death of Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen was noted during remarks in both chambers, and Democratic Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, who serves as the president of the Senate — said “Our hearts are heavy with his passing.”

Ericksen died last month after battling COVID-19.

When the session officially convened at noon Monday, just two lawmakers were present in the House — Speaker Laurie Jinkins and newly sworn in Democratic Rep. Dan Bronoske, and 15 were present in the Senate. Credentialed press were seated in the public galleries overseeing the chamber floors.

People are also reading…

In the House, regular testing will be required and only lawmakers who have provided verification of their vaccination — including a booster — will be among the limited number of legislators allowed on the floor. In the Senate, lawmakers present will be allowed regardless of vaccination status, but must provide a same-day negative test.

House and Senate leaders said they will re-evaluate their plans every two weeks, and changes could occur depending on the state of the pandemic.

Much of this first week will be focused on committee hearings, which will are being conducted remotely, with public participation. As before the pandemic, hearings and floor votes will continue to be broadcast or live streamed by TVW, the state’s government affairs channel.

The main focus of the session is for lawmakers to craft a supplemental two-year state budget plan. Gov. Jay Inslee — who will give his State of the State speech on Tuesday — released a nearly $62 billion plan last month, and the House and Senate will release their own proposals in the coming weeks.

That budget will likely include more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief money, with Inslee and Democratic leaders wanting to use that one-time money — in addition to state funds — to help in areas like food assistance programs, boosting acute care hospital capacity and offering more mental health and social supports for K-12 students who have struggled during the pandemic. Inslee has also proposed spending nearly $300 million on containing the ongoing pandemic, on things like diagnostic testing, contact tracing, outbreak response and expanding access to vaccines.

But lawmakers will also take up a host other issues, including potential changes to the state's new long-term care program — paid for with an employee payroll tax — after criticism was leveled related to opt-out options for the program, along with those who pay into the program but may never benefit. One bill introduced would delay the tax until July 1, 2023 and would refund any premiums that were collected before that date.

Policies on homelessness and housing will also be addressed, as will proposals to reduce carbon emissions in the state. Lawmakers also plan to make changes to some measures that were passed as part of a broad police reform package last year. Democrats say overall the bills are working, but have acknowledged that restrictions on using force have hobbled officers in certain situations, such as responding to mental health crises, and this session they intend to make clear that police can use force to assist in those cases.

They also plan to loosen use-of-force restrictions in cases where police are investigating violent crime, and they say they are open to considering a Republican proposal that would lessen restrictions on vehicular pursuits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car in an attempt to isolate him after he had tested positive for COVID-19 and then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fully vaccinated and mostly masked, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical Friday of the Biden administration's authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation's large employers. The court seemed more open to a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Listening to podcasts before bed could be helpful for your brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News