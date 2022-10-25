 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo breast cancer survivor credits mammogram with saving her life

Annette Yousse

Annette Yousse of Waterloo is a breast cancer survivor who says getting a mammogram saved her life.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — A mammogram likely saved Annette Yousse’s life.

Yousse was 49 when she got her first mammogram. She was diagnosed with breast cancer following her second mammogram.

“I thought something like this couldn’t happen to me. But if I hadn’t gotten that first mammogram two years ago, I know I wouldn’t have gotten the second one a year later. What if I hadn’t gotten that second mammogram and the breast cancer wasn’t found? When it was, it was already in my lymph nodes. It was an aggressive cancer.”

The Waterloo native was 51 when she underwent a double radical mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis for women, according to the American Cancer Society. It impacts 1 in 8 women in the United States. In Iowa, an estimated 20,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022, with about 2,700 learning they have breast cancer.

People are also reading…

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which ends Monday, is dedicated to educating the public about breast cancer and encouraging mammograms for early detection. Medical experts recommend starting annual mammograms at age 40.

Cost may prevent women from scheduling a mammogram. Some women may dismiss the idea because there is no history of breast cancer in their family, or they aren’t old enough to worry about breast cancer. (Most breast cancers are diagnosed in women ages 50 and older.) Or they may think the procedure is painful, or fear a diagnosis like the one Yousse received.

Last year, she participated in a free mammogram night coordinated by Black Hawk County Public Health’s Care for Yourself program and MercyOne Breast Center. The following day, Yousse received a phone call asking her to come in for additional tests.

“I was super scared. I spoke with my younger sister, who is a nurse, and she said ‘maybe it’s nothing, maybe it’s a cyst.’ The first phone call I made was to my pastor’s wife. She helped calm my mind and prayed with me, and that helped. I couldn’t tell my mom yet — I didn’t want her to worry,” recalled Yousse, who works at Chick-Fil-A. She is a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Waterloo.

On Nov. 2, 2021, she underwent a biopsy – “that hurt like a son of a gun,” Yousse said. “Then they called me on Nov. 3 and confirmed it was breast cancer.”

On Dec. 14, she had a double mastectomy because “I didn’t want to go through this again. I talked to my husband (Brad). He was scared about it. My kids were scared. I prayed about it, and decided it was the right thing to do.”

Her husband and her four grown children, as well as other family members and friends, formed her support system. Her young granddaughter often visited and like tucking a blanket around her grandmother for comfort and warmth.

Yousse received financial help for her deductible from the Beyond Pink Team. Funds donated to the nonprofit Beyond Pink stay in the Cedar Valley and assist people diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as provide education, support and advocacy.

Yousse underwent one chemotherapy treatment every three weeks for four cycles, and 10 to 15 minute radiation treatments five days a week for six weeks at the MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center.

“Thankfully, I didn’t get super-duper sick from the chemo. God was gracious to me. The radiation was harder.”

Now a cancer survivor, Yousse said, “I’m doing great. I’ve prayed a lot. My faith is stronger than when I started going through breast cancer treatment. There’s no way I would have made it without God, my family and my church family.”

