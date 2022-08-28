What’s killing the Quad-Cities? The leading 15 causes of death

Losing a loved one is one of the hardest, most complicated journeys in life.

Davenport resident Judy Reed lost count of funerals she’s attended. A former nurse, Reed has a genetic condition that makes her more susceptible to cancer. As she fought off bout after bout, many of the friends met through cancer support groups did not survive. Her best friend died during the pandemic. No visitors were allowed, so Reed said goodbye over the phone.

Everyone experiences loss, Reed knows.

In the Quad-Cities, nearly 100,000 people have died from various causes from 1999 to 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a database of causes of death and demographics, taken from death certificates, roughly over the past two decades. Reporters at the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus analyzed data for Scott, Rock Island, Clinton, Muscatine and Henry counties to determine the top 15 causes of death in our region.

What kills Quad-Citians is what kills most Americans — heart disease, cancer, lower respiratory diseases and strokes are at the top of the local and national lists.

“In the early 1900s, infectious diseases dominated,” Louis Katz, medical director for the Scott County Health Department, said. “Now, we have hygiene, we have vaccination, we have anti-microbials, we have antivirals, so besides things like HIV and COVID, we see that chronic diseases related to lifestyle behaviors have come to dominate.”

In 2020, more people died in the Quad-Cities region than in any other year, by a wide margin. The CDC reports that year 5,680 people in the region died, 1,044 more than in 2019, when 4,636 people died. It was the first time in 22 years more than 5,000 people had died in the region in a single year.

Katz said that spike likely could be attributed to COVID-19. The virus killed 584 people in the Quad-Cities in 2020, but that doesn't account for causes that may have been related to COVID-19 or the pandemic’s effects on access to care for other life-threatening conditions.

“It was far greater than the number of cases on death certificates classified as COVID,” Katz said.

Nationally, many COVID deaths were reported as other causes, the medical director said, including sepsis, pneumonia or other conditions.

"And the other interesting thing was numbers of chronic-condition causes of death, congestive heart failure as an example, respiratory failure from chronic lung disease went up," Katz said. "And we think that represented people who didn't seek care in a timely fashion.”

In 2020, both Quad-City hospital groups, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity, began limiting elective surgeries. Hospitalization rates were on the rise as virus cases surged in the Quad-Cities and across the U.S.

Elective surgeries requiring overnight hospitalization were canceled as surgeons, anesthesiologists and others were called upon to help overrun intensive-care units. Elective surgeries aren’t just cosmetic. They include removal of appendixes and hip and knee replacements, for instance — even mastectomies for breast cancer.

Generally, there are some improvements that could be made to the Quad-Cities health systems. The Quad-Cities Community Health Assessment, which evaluated data and surveyed residents in Scott, Rock Island and Muscatine counties in 2021, identified shortcomings in access to care in the Quad-Cities. Namely, respondents to the survey cited inconvenient office hours, appointment availability, difficulty finding a physician and lack of transportation. In Scott County, there are 90.6 primary care doctors per 100,000 people. But that number is lower in Muscatine (46.6) and Rock Island (51.6) counties.

The CDC dataset is reliable, Katz said, and allows for comparisons across regions.

"Mortality statistics really give you an excellent hypothesis generating sort of signal when you need to dig deeper and find out what's going on," Katz said.

There are some differences between the Quad-Cities and nationwide. The Quad-Cities has some higher rates of heart disease and cancer than the rest of the nation, which is likely attributed to the region’s age demographics, behaviors and socioeconomic breakdown.

"We're relatively older here than other places, so our causes of death may be somewhat different," Katz said. "The biggies will be the biggies, but the exact order may be somewhat different."

Also, non-cancerous tumors are the No. 15 killer in the Quad-Cities but are not in the top 15 causes nationwide. And deaths by homicide as a rate in each Quad-City county is lower than the national average, despite being on the rise in the past few years.

"Risk factors for cancer are pretty broad," Kiwhoon Lee, a Genesis radiation oncologist, said. "The biggest risk factor is age. It tends to be a disease of older people, but risk factors can be hereditary or genetic."

As in Reed's case. She was first diagnosed with Lynch syndrome as a young woman.

Only 58, Reed is already planning for her own death. She's making arrangements for her burial, picking out a casket and where to have a funeral. She'd like to have two, one in Davenport and one Mount Pleasant, where she still has some friends and family. But because of the costs, she's sticking with just Davenport for now.

"It's hard to make those decisions, really hard," Reed said. "But it also gives me a little bit of peace of mind and comfort to know that I'm taking care of it. I won't leave my family with that burden."