Where do coronavirus variants come from?

So viruses carrying such a mutation would be more successful, and would be more likely to replicate and spread than viruses without the mutation.

"A lot of what we are seeing now with the variants is that," Moore said.

There are other, more worrying mutations.

"Another is the ability to become somewhat more invisible to the human immune system. When we talk about immune evasion or antibody escape mutations, that's what we mean," Moore said.

"The virus has changed its coat through the incorporation of one of these mutations to allow itself to become somewhat less visible. It's like it hides under an umbrella from the immune system because it's managed to mutate its coat in some way."

The B.1.351 virus variant first seen in South Africa and now called the Beta variant carries both the E484K and N501Y mutations. So does the P.1. variant, first seen in Brazil and also known as Gamma. That means they can replicate more easily and also evade the effects of the human immune response, as well as monoclonal antibody treatments and, to some degree, vaccines.

"The ability to hide from the immune system is what scares us about these variants, really," Moore said.