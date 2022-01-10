 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Whitmer plans virtual State of the State speech on Jan. 26

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — For the second straight year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address to lawmakers and the public virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speech is set for Jan. 26.

The Democratic governor and Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth announced the format and date Monday, saying they agreed the address should be held remotely “to ensure everyone can safely partake in this time-honored event.” Additional details will be announced soon.

The governor typically addresses legislators inside the Michigan House of Representatives chamber, summing up the prior year and outlining a policy agenda in remarks that are broadcast live.

