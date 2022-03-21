 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Whitmer vetoes bill to require CPL processing in emergencies

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation that would have required county clerks to keep processing concealed pistol licenses during state-declared or locally declared emergencies.

Republican lawmakers had passed the bill, which was vetoed Friday, after receiving complaints that clerks refused or delayed issuing or renewing permits when the pandemic struck in 2020.

In a letter to legislators, the Democratic governor said the measure would have mandated that clerks issue licenses “without regard to the scope or gravity of the emergency or whether in-person services would jeopardize Michigan clerks. The bill would also require law enforcement agencies to prioritize the issuance of concealed carry permits — even when that would be a poor use of resources during an emergency.”

The sponsor, Republican Sen. Lana Theis of Brighton, called it a “disappointing day” for gun owners and said the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms cannot be infringed.

People are also reading…

“People must be able to defend their life and property even, and especially, in times of emergency," she said in a statement.

Whitmer declared a COVID-19 emergency in 2020, issuing orders to curb the deadly virus' spread. Major restrictions including gathering limits and public masking requirements were lifted in 2021 after vaccines became available.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage

The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the nation yearning for a new normal after its long struggle with the coronavirus, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra warned Thursday that vaccines, tests and treatments will be “stuck on the ground” unless Congress provides the additional funds the White House has demanded.

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 losses have put children at greater risk of mental health problems

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News