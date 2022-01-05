 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Whitmer's COVID-19 lab test comes back negative

  • Updated
  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 lab test came back negative Wednesday, a day after her husband tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor had tested negative with a rapid test Tuesday but was awaiting the results of the PCR test. In a video posted to social media, she said First Gentleman Marc Mallory has cold-like symptoms.

They both are fully vaccinated and have gotten a booster shot.

Whitmer again urged people to get the vaccine and booster. Booster shots are keeping residents out of the hospital amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, she said.

Whitmer was continuing to isolate from Mallory in the governor's residence in Lansing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why experts say you shouldn't confuse diet culture with being healthy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News