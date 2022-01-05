Whitmer's COVID-19 lab test comes back negative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 lab test came back negative Wednesday, a day after her husband tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor had tested negative with a rapid test Tuesday but was awaiting the results of the PCR test. In a video posted to social media, she said First Gentleman Marc Mallory has cold-like symptoms.

They both are fully vaccinated and have gotten a booster shot.

Whitmer again urged people to get the vaccine and booster. Booster shots are keeping residents out of the hospital amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, she said.

Whitmer was continuing to isolate from Mallory in the governor's residence in Lansing.

