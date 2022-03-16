 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barnes tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but not experiencing any symptoms.

Barnes, who said he was vaccinated, is also a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

“I wanted to let you all know I tested positive for COVID-19,” Barnes tweeted. “I am extremely thankful to be vaccinated and experiencing no symptoms. I’ll be following CDC guidance and quarantining for the next 5 days. If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is a great time: vaccines.gov.”

Barnes, 35, is in a crowded Democratic primary for Senate that includes state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

They are running to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020 and has been one of the loudest voices for seeking alternatives to vaccines to deal with the pandemic. His claim in December that mouthwash could be used to fight the virus drew widespread ridicule from medical experts and the manufacturer of Listerine which said it was not proven.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglecting her job to angle for the White House, but the resistance could actually be helping her national brand rather than tarnishing it.

Watch Now: Related Video

The sneaky reason you rarely see windows in grocery stores

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News