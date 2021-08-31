With COVID cases nearly doubling over past 2 weeks, Nebraska's curve looks like last fall's

Nebraska’s summer COVID-19 surge is continuing, with cases nearly doubling over the past two weeks.

The state’s increase in COVID cases over that time ranks fifth highest in the nation.

Nebraska posted 5,006 new cases for the week ending Friday, up from 3,755 the previous week and 2,668 the week before, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Not only are cases above levels seen in Nebraska’s spring 2020 surge, the case growth rate now resembles the growth curve the state mounted last fall and winter. That surge led to a peak in November of nearly 1,000 hospitalized patients.

Whether the state’s current surge will lead to the kind of sustained outbreak of a year ago remains to be seen.

But Nebraska’s case counts now have grown for 10 straight weeks, fueled by the contagious delta variant.

Hospitals, which have seen an increase in COVID patients in addition to higher numbers of non-COVID patients and a shortage of health care workers, already are feeling the pinch. Thursday, 323 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nebraska, with a seven-day moving average of 313.