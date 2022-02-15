 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wolf official pressed over fate of 3 elderly in Philadelphia

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The secretary of Gov. Tom Wolf’s Department of Aging refused Tuesday to tell lawmakers whether three older adults lived or died after the way a Philadelphia agency handled their cases of abuse or neglect alarmed department employees.

The Associated Press reported in September that those cases prompted Secretary of Aging Robert Torres to order improvements at the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, a nonprofit with a state contract to field and respond to calls about elder abuse and neglect in the city.

But neither Torres, the Department of Aging nor the Philadelphia agency has been willing to disclose any details about those cases, including whether the three people lived or died. The department has heavily redacted internal emails and letters that refer to the matter.

On Tuesday, Torres declined again to discuss the cases, this time under questioning by state Rep. John Lawrence, R-Chester, during an Appropriations Committee hearing.

People are also reading…

“Mr. Secretary, what happened to those three people?” Lawrence asked Torres.

"I'm not at liberty to discuss individual cases," Torres responded, before going on to defend the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

Torres had his department's staff step in and take the extraordinary step of handling some investigations for the nonprofit because it likely had not been complying with state laws that limit workers’ case loads, require caseworkers to promptly see potential victims and set deadlines to resolve cases.

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

This week, doctors talk about how masks work, how to spot a counterfeit mask, the immune response from vaccines vs. having had the disease, as well as when the senses of taste and smell might come back after the virus.

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

CULPEPER, Virginia (AP) — Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families.

Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate

Anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measures advance in Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fellow Republican conservatives rallied Tuesday behind a Kansas physician-legislator who's under investigation by the state medical board, advancing his measures to protect doctors pursuing potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19 and to weaken childhood vaccination requirements.

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stick to new habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News