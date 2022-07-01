 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Xi defends vision of Hong Kong on 25th anniversary of return

  • Updated
  • 0

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping marked the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return with a speech Friday that emphasized Beijing’s control over the former British colony under its vision of “one country, two systems” – countering criticism that the political and civic freedoms promised for the next quarter-century have been largely erased under Chinese rule.

Xi praised the city for overcoming “violent social unrest” – a reference to massive pro-democracy protests in 2019 that were followed by a Beijing-driven crackdown that has snuffed out dissent and shut down independent media, aligning Hong Kong more closely with stricter controls under China's ruling Communist Party.

The shift shocked many in the city of 7.4 million people that Britain returned to China in 1997, after running it as a colony for more than a century. As part of the agreement, China agreed to allow Hong Kong to have its own government and legal system for 50 years.

People are also reading…

In the ensuing years, Hong Kong activists pushed back against Chinese efforts to curtail freedoms and even made demands for fully democratic elections, drawing out hundreds of thousands of people for marches in the streets.

Under Xi, that pushback has been silenced. For years, the anniversary of the July 1 handover was marked by an official ceremony in the morning and a protest march in the afternoon. Now, protesters have been cowed into silence in what the Communist Party hails as restoring stability to the city.

Xi said that Beijing has “comprehensive jurisdiction” over Hong Kong, and that Hong Kong should respect Chinese leadership, even as Beijing allows regions like Hong Kong and neighboring Macao to maintain their capitalist system and a degree of autonomy.

“After the return to the motherland, Hong Kong has overcome all kinds of challenges and moved forwards steadily,” Xi said. “Regardless of whether it was the international financial crisis, the coronavirus pandemic or violent social unrest, nothing has stopped Hong Kong’s progress.”

His speech represented the culmination of what China scholar Jeff Wasserstrom has described as a push and pull between two competing visions of “one country, two systems."

Many in Hong Kong “fought for a more robust understanding of the two systems, to have an idea that there’s a very different lifestyle there," said Wasserstrom, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, and author of “Vigil: Hong Kong on the Brink.”

That view, at least for now, has lost out to the narrower one of the Communist Party, which is mainly interested in maintaining the economic advantages of Hong Kong's capitalist system, he said.

Hong Kong resident Grace Chan saw little reason to celebrate on Friday. “It’s been very difficult for Hong Kong people in recent years,” she said. "I just wanted to relax today and not to surround myself in a negative atmosphere for too long.”

Since the 2019 protests, authorities have used a sweeping national security law to arrest scores of activists, media figures and democracy supporters. They introduced a more patriotic curriculum in schools and revamped election laws to keep opposition politicians who are deemed not patriotic enough out of the city’s legislature.

In its view, China’s Communist Party has restored stability to a city that was wracked with demonstrations seen as a direct challenge to its rule. For Western democracies, Xi has undermined the freedoms and way of life that had distinguished the city from mainland China and made it into a global finance and trade hub.

U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement that China’s policies toward Hong Kong, including the national security law, have “shaken the institutions, rules, and systems that had been the basis of international confidence in Hong Kong.”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We have seen a steady erosion of political and civil rights since the imposition of the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. Authorities have stifled opposition, criminalized dissent and driven out anyone who can speak truth to power.”

Xi warned that there would be no tolerance for foreign interference or traitors meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs. He said that “safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests” is of the highest priority.

“Nobody in any country or region in the world will allow foreign countries or even traitorous forces and figures to seize power,” he said, adding that only by having patriots governing Hong Kong can it ensure long-term stability.

He said that that “one country, two systems” was still a good system that "must be maintained for a long time.”

In the remote village of Tai O, where homes are built on stilts, fisherman Ng Koon-yau is fine with Beijing being in charge.

“Hong Kong is part of China, and I’ve never thought of moving anywhere else,” said Ng, who came from China’s neighboring Guangdong province in the 1950s. “I hope that China will make Hong Kong a better place, where everyone can prosper."

Xi also stressed the importance of caring for the youth of Hong Kong. Many of the protesters in pro-democracy movements in 2014 and 2019 were students, many disillusioned by not only the loss of promised political freedoms but also an increasingly competitive job market and rising housing costs.

“It is necessary to help the majority of young people solve the difficulties they face in their studies, employment, and in entrepreneurship and property ownership,” he said. “There must be more opportunities created for them to grow and become talents.”

Xi's trip to Hong Kong was his first outside of mainland China since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in January 2020. He had last visited Hong Kong in 2017 for the 20th anniversary of the handover.

Thousands of guests were required to take daily coronavirus tests and check into quarantine hotels ahead of their attendance at events with Xi.

Xi officiated at the swearing-in of Hong Kong's new leader John Lee, a former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on dissent.

“The next five years will be a crucial time for Hong Kong to advance from governance to prosperity," Lee said.

He has previously indicated plans to follow through on a long unfulfilled requirement for the city to enact its own laws to protect the Chinese government against acts that threaten national security. An earlier initiative was abandoned after large protests in 2003.

Amnesty International warned that Lee's plans for laws governing state secrets and cybersecurity will likely mirror similar laws in China.

“The extremely broad definition of such laws facilitates arbitrary enforcement, a fact that creates yet more uncertainty and fear for people in Hong Kong,” the group's Asia-Pacific regional director Erwin van der Borght said.

At a morning flag-raising ceremony — attended by Lee and his predecessor Carrie Lam but not Xi — police officers carrying the Chinese and Hong Kong flags marched into Golden Bauhinia Square with a Chinese “goose-stepping” style, replacing a British-style march. Guests stood at attention as the Chinese national anthem was played.

Associated Press writer Ken Moritsugu in Beijing and news assistant Karmen Li in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout

Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout

Vice President Kamala Harris has spent weeks warning that the Supreme Court decision undermining the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling could open the door for sweeping new restrictions on privacy. She argues the fallout could affect birth control, in vitro fertilization, gay marriage and that other new restrictions could affect the right to vote. The nation's first female vice president has emerged as a leading White House voice on abortion rights along with President Joe Biden. Harris' efforts on abortion rights come after she has struggled with other thorny policy problems that Biden assigned to the vice president, including immigration policy and expanding voting rights. Both issues have stalled in Congress.

Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip

Vermont US Sen. Leahy undergoes surgery on broken hip

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont underwent surgery Thursday after he broke his hip in a fall at his home. A spokesman for the 82-year-old Democrat says Leahy is “comfortably recovering” at a Washington area hospital after successful surgery. Leahy fell Wednesday night at his home in McLean, Virginia. Doctors said the best course of action was to have surgery as soon as possible. He is expected to make a full recovery and begin physical therapy. Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator. He announced in November that he will not seek reelection this fall.

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

Xi taking part in Hong Kong anniversary but no word on visit

Xi taking part in Hong Kong anniversary but no word on visit

The Chinese government says President Xi Jinping will participate in next week’s celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to China. But it left unclear whether he will visit the former British colony for the highly symbolic event after a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement inflamed tension with Washington and Europe. The official Xinhua News Agency says Xi will attend a meeting for the anniversary and the inauguration of newly appointed Chief Executive John Lee. Xi hasn't made a trip outside the Chinese mainland since the coronavirus pandemic began 2 1/2 years ago. Hong Kong faces a renewed rise in infections following a flood of cases earlier this year.

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit

Furious about surging prices at the gasoline station and the supermarket, many consumers feel they know just where to cast blame: On greedy companies that relentlessly jack up prices and pocket the profits. Yet most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation — and not the primary one. Others include: Supply disruptions at factories, ports and freight yards. Worker shortages. President Joe Biden’s enormous pandemic aid program. COVID 19-caused shutdowns in China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And, not least, a Federal Reserve that kept interest rates ultra-low longer than experts say it should have. Most of all, though, economists say resurgent spending drove inflation up.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How exercise snacking can help keep you in shape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News