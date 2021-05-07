Youths in Nebraska can enroll in COVID vaccine trials

But the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a newer technology that involves injecting a piece of messenger RNA that codes for the spike protein. Once injected, the mRNA induces the body to make enough of the protein to stimulate the immune system.

The J&J shot involves still another approach, using a disabled virus to deliver the instructions for making the protein.

Rupp said UNMC was one of the top-enrolling sites for the adult Novavax trial, with nearly 500 participants. The trial is being carried out at more than 100 locations across the country. Meridian also participated in adult trials.

Rupp said he anticipates that Novavax will present adult data to the FDA in a month or two. He anticipates that the agency will decide whether to approve it for use later this summer.

The adolescent portion of the trial will be smaller, Rupp said, seeking to enroll about 3,000 participants nationwide. The UNMC arms of both the adult and adolescent Novavax trials are being led by Dr. Diana Florescu, a professor and infectious diseases specialist in UNMC’s internal medicine department.