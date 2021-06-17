Here's how to get free money for your business

Some states continue to roll out their own grants as well. For example, the now-closed Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program launched in May.

For non-COVID grants, the federal government is also a main source, providing hundreds of billions of dollars every year, according to Grants.gov, a government-run database of these opportunities. These awards have strict qualifications , though, so review your eligibility before applying.

Private and corporate grants may be accessible to more business owners. But there are fewer of these, and large awards have plenty of competition.

For example, the 2021 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest, which offered a grand prize that included $50,000 , exceeded 8,300 submissions — more than double the 2020 competition.

WATCH FOR OPPORTUNITIES

For federal small-business grants, visit Grants.gov. The website, managed by the Department of Health and Human Services , lists more than 1,000 awards.

State-based and corporate awards can be tougher to corral, especially as many have quick deadlines. For example, the application window for the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant was just two weeks.