 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food

  • 0

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone — and replaced with dog food.

Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, also found an old T-shirt and a shaving cream bottle in her bag, WMUR-TV reported Friday.

“There was a leather jacket I had purchased for my 16-year-old,” Sheldon said. I had bought these really cute leather wristlet band purses that I had bought to give to various family and friends.”

Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.

“When it goes through the scan and it continued on its journey, it looks like a real luggage product," she said about the objects that ended up in her bag.

Sheldon booked her flight through Delta Air Lines, but it was operated by Air France.

People are also reading…

“We apologize for this customer’s experience following Air France flight 334," Delta told the station in a statement. “We have affirmatively connected with our partners at Air France and the customer to find a resolution.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WMUR-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

YODER: The unfolding of a savior

YODER: The unfolding of a savior

“The unfolding of Your (glorious) words gives light; Their unfolding gives understanding to the simple (childlike)” (Psalm 119:130 AMP).

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News