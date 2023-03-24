Tired of apartment living, Kristen Raabe decided two years ago she was ready to pursue a vital piece of the American dream: a home she could call her own.

The 31-year-old schoolteacher proceeded to get a harsh lesson in Omaha’s critical shortage of affordable housing.

She found few houses on the market in her price range, and the bidding on them was fierce.

She made 10 failed offers, including on a home where there were 28 other bidders. She often found herself losing out to buyers so desperate they made all-cash offers, paid well above list price or agreed to buy without a home inspection.

She decided at one point to contact a homebuilder to see if she could contract for a brand-new home. But the builder, known for its starter homes, said the cheapest house it was constructing would cost her nearly $300,000 — beyond what she could afford.

“It was very discouraging,” Raabe said of that two-month pursuit.

Every Nebraskan wants and needs a good and safe place to call home. But that basic necessity is increasingly proving elusive for thousands all across Nebraska.

Millennials like Raabe are looking for a first home, only to find limited options and escalating prices that can put home ownership out of reach.

Apartment-dwellers are forced to keep up with climbing monthly rents.

Tenants are suddenly displaced when an entire apartment building or complex is shuttered because of uninhabitable conditions.

Nebraska employers are looking to recruit new workers but finding there’s literally nowhere for them to live.

All those situations are symptoms of an affordable housing crunch that many stakeholders across Nebraska say has reached crisis proportions.

Finding an affordable place to live is no longer a challenge only for those at the lowest end of the income scale. At incomes from low to moderate, there simply aren’t enough quality and affordable housing units to meet the needs of Nebraska’s working families.

Potential buyers are bidding on an ever-shrinking pool of homes on the market. A World-Herald analysis shows the for-sale inventory in the Omaha metro has fallen by two-thirds in the last decade, with the steepest decline affecting the most affordable housing stock.

Bidding wars for the remaining homes have helped create years of escalating home prices that have priced some families completely out of the market and left thousands of others burdened with high housing costs.

Home prices in the Omaha metro in recent years have been rising more than three times faster than median family incomes, the analysis shows. That includes an 11% price jump in 2022 — just the latest double-digit price spike in a city long touted as an affordable place to live.

“This is what we are known for, and it has quietly been slipping out of our fingers,” said Meridith Dillon, executive director of Front Porch Investments, a nonprofit working to spur investment in affordable housing in Omaha.

The affordable housing crisis is in many ways a puzzle.

Despite the clear demand for new housing, the law of supply and demand doesn’t seem to be working to fill the need. The number of single-family dwellings being built in the Omaha metro remains well below levels seen more than a decade ago. Annual construction has generally been flat, and actually fell in 2022.

The lagging homebuilding represents lingering fallout from the Great Recession, a downturn that cost Omaha one of its largest builders of affordable homes. For a variety of reasons, other builders have been slow to pick up that slack.

Most of the new houses going up today are priced well out of reach of most first-time buyers.

Builders say the average price for a newly built home in Omaha last fall was nearly $470,000. Most homes being built today cost at least $300,000 — typically requiring mortgages that are unaffordable for families making less than $80,000 a year.

The lack of newly built homes in affordable price ranges has increased competition for existing homes. That further drives up prices — not to mention the property valuations and taxes for everyone who already owns a home.

“It’s an inattention to the housing market and its health,” said Shannon Harner, executive director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, a quasi-governmental organization that works to spur investment in the state. “We took our eye off the ball after the Great Recession and just assumed the market would fix itself, and it has not.”

The housing crisis also plays directly into Nebraska’s efforts to solve its chronic workforce shortage. Business leaders believe there are at least 50,000 jobs going unfilled in Nebraska right now because of a lack of available workers.

“But if 50,000 people showed up in Nebraska today, we’d have nowhere for them to live,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Slone, Dillon and Harner are among those sounding the alarm about the critical state of housing in Nebraska.

The scope of the challenge ahead is daunting.

A recent assessment from Dillon’s organization found the Omaha area has about 20,000 dedicated affordable housing units and about 100,000 low-income families who qualify for them. At the same time, Omaha has been building only about 300 such units per year.

But Dillon said the biggest gap in Omaha’s housing inventory appears to be for higher-priced but still modest homes fitting the budgets of families with incomes just above and below the city’s median income level — homes whose construction have generally not required subsidies in the past.

There’s a trickle-down effect from that. The lack of such more moderate-priced housing puts those potential buyers in competition for homes and apartments with those at lower incomes, who wind up having to settle for the poorest-quality housing options.

Critical housing shortages can be found across the state. Growing rural areas in particular find it difficult to find developers and builders willing to construct needed housing.

Affordable housing advocates say the state will need new strategies, thousands of additional homes and hundreds of millions in state dollars dedicated to housing construction and home-buyer assistance to even begin to address the crisis.

Without such investments, a recent report said, the state will lose much more: billions of dollars of economic growth, and the people who call the state home.

“Nebraska is at a crossroads,” said the report of a housing task force convened by NIFA. “Our state’s competitiveness and economic future hinge on solving the housing crisis.”

********

At Family Housing Advisory Services, Denise Parker works to help low- and moderate-income Omaha families find safe and clean housing that financially works for them. But that’s often much easier said than done in a housing market that’s unlike any she’s seen in 30 years of such work.

Last week, Parker was working with a 39-year-old woman whose annual income was roughly $60,000. After running the numbers on her income and family expenses, they figured she could afford a home valued at roughly $155,000.

But when they then looked online at available homes in the woman’s North Omaha ZIP code, every home they found was either too small for the woman’s family or in very poor condition. That included a house with boards over every window.

When Parker searched in a midtown Omaha ZIP code, there were no homes selling for less than $185,000.

“I see it day after day and client after client,” she said. “It’s a super struggle.”

Inventory data compiled by Zillow and analyzed by The World-Herald supports what Parker and other advocates are seeing.

The inventory of new and existing houses for sale in the Omaha metro area dropped from roughly 5,000 at the end of 2013 to less than 1,800 at year-end 2022. The stock of the most affordable homes dropped the most.

In fact, for the most affordable of three cost tiers in the Zillow data, Omaha between 2013 and 2019 experienced the fifth-largest inventory decline among the nation’s 100 largest metro areas. The metro’s drop in mid-priced housing inventory ranked 13th out of 100.

With limited homes available for purchase, buyers have significantly bid up prices.

Zillow data shows Omaha’s median home price has more than doubled since 2009. That includes increases of nearly 10% or more in four of the past five years — well outpacing increases in family income.

Even much-higher interest rates aimed at taming U.S. inflation didn’t stop the metro’s median home price from climbing another 11% in 2022 — a reflection of the extreme demand. That increase was sixth highest among the 100 largest metros.

In the past, a home for sale could be expected to remain on the market for weeks or even months. Today, Harner said, most homes in Nebraska priced at $200,000 or less will be snatched up in a few days.

Omaha’s historically low housing costs have long helped make it an attractive place to live, freeing up dollars for other things that improve quality of life.

But that advantage has been slipping as Omaha housing costs have outpaced those nationally.

According to the ACCRA cost-of-living index, housing costs in Omaha in 2009 were nearly 23% below the U.S. average.

Now they are only 16% lower. Omaha’s housing costs have also moved higher than those in Des Moines, Oklahoma City and other cities in the region Omaha competes against for workers and jobs.

Advocates say there undoubtedly are Nebraskans who are renting who would prefer to own a home but simply can’t. Those families who continue to pay monthly rent lose out on the ability to earn equity, which has proved over time to be one of the most effective ways for families to build wealth.

And with more people in the rental market, that’s driving up rents, too.

Zillow’s rent index, a weighted average of monthly rents, has been climbing at a rate of more than $8 each month in Omaha over the past two years. It also shows no sign of stopping, as the average Omaha rent increase of $11 in January was seventh highest among the 100 largest metros.

Rising rents and bigger mortgages directly impact family budgets, leaving less to spend on food, education, household goods, personal health and other necessities of life.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development by definition considers a family to be housing cost-burdened if its cost for mortgage or rent and utilities exceeds 30% of income.

According to 2020 Census data, nearly half of all Nebraska families with incomes $75,000 or below who had a monthly mortgage or paid rent were considered cost-burdened.

It was not just an issue for the poorest Nebraskans. Almost one in four Nebraska mortgage-holders with incomes between $50,000 and $75,000 was cost-burdened, as was nearly one in 10 renters in that income bracket. That income range is pretty average for Nebraska, straddling the state’s $63,000 median family income in that year.

“What we’re finding is any family making less than $75,000 is likely impacted in some way,” Harner said.

In Omaha and Council Bluffs, about 15% of households are extremely housing cost-burdened, paying more than 50% of their income for housing. Those households include some 20,000 children.

High housing burdens also can leave a family one lost paycheck away from falling behind on their mortgage or rent. And when families have difficulty finding quality, affordable housing, they’re also more likely to be forced into substandard housing.

The recent shuttering of Legacy Crossing in Omaha was just the latest case of city inspectors shutting down an entire apartment complex because of health and safety violations and dismal living conditions, among them lack of heat, collapsed ceilings, standing water, rodent infestations and black mold.

“The whole housing ecosystem is really messed up in Nebraska,” said Brianna Full, advocacy coordinator of Spark, a nonprofit promoting affordable housing in Omaha.

Part of the solution to the problem, she and other housing advocates agree, is the construction of more affordable homes. That would reduce the pressure in the market for existing housing and give families more housing options.

But home construction has proved another tricky piece of Nebraska’s affordable housing puzzle.

************

Over the past decade, Omaha demographer David Drozd frequently gave presentations to Omaha’s association of homebuilders, updating them on demographic factors influencing the Omaha market.

His basic message was simple: It’s a good time to build.

Millennials — now the largest generational population group — are moving into the prime of their lives, Drozd told the group. They are ready to settle down and start families. And they will be particularly looking for starter homes at affordable price points.

But year after year, homebuilding in the metro has languished.

After dropping from more than 5,000 single-family unit permits per year down to 2,000 in the wake of the Great Recession, numbers wallowed there for years and have never rebounded a lot. Only twice in the past 15 years has the annual figure topped 3,000 new homes.

That growing generational demand for homes still has never been met, Drozd said.

“It’s the millennials who have been first-time home-buying in the past five years that have seen the biggest crunch,” Drozd said.

Just why has home construction here remained so sluggish?

Interviews with builders, Realtors and others say the answer is a complicated one that begins more than a decade ago with the failure of one of Nebraska’s largest homebuilders.

In 2012, HearthStone Homes of Omaha filed for bankruptcy, a victim of the housing and financial crisis that had sparked the Great Recession in 2007 and 2008.

HearthStone’s sweet spot was building homes for under $200,000 that were appealing to first-time homebuyers. In some years, it’s said to have churned out more than 1,000 of them.

Other smaller builders also left the market in the downturn, and many construction workers also left the industry, never to return.

“The demand never left, but the supply went stagnant,” said Jason Thiellen, CEO of E&A Consulting Group in Omaha. “We never caught back up.”

With fewer homes being built, many builders seem to be focusing on building more profitable, larger homes. Mike Riedmann, former president of N.P. Dodge Real Estate, said many of the new homes being built in Omaha today are in the $600,000 to $700,000 range — not exactly an affordable home for new buyers.

Drozd said he made the pitch to homebuilders that while they would not make as much money building a starter home, they could make up for it in volume because of the large numbers of millennials moving into their 30s. But it seems no builder stepped up to fill HearthStone’s niche.

“Nobody filled the gap,” agreed Dave Vogtman of The Home Company in Omaha, who once worked for Hearthstone. “And it really raised all the prices on those existing homes.”

Matt Kronaizl of Sierra Homes, president of the Metro Omaha Builders Association, said he thinks there was some natural caution among builders about entering that affordable market after HearthStone’s failure.

“I hear gun-shyness of builders overcommitting themselves,” he said.

In more recent years, high costs of lumber and rising lot prices have pushed up the price of new homes, builders say, making it harder to hit affordable price points. Builders also consistently cite a shortage of available skilled workers.

“You can’t find a contractor in town who doesn’t need ten guys,” Thiellen said.

While some argue the Omaha homebuilding market was overheated when it was producing more than 5,000 homes per year, it seems there is room for more.

The Des Moines metro area is smaller than Omaha yet has been producing significantly more new single-family homes each year, according to Census Bureau data.

In fact, if the Omaha metro had added homes between 2010 and 2022 at the same rate as Des Moines, Omaha would have produced 27,000 more new homes than it did. That’s a stunning number, amounting to a 73% increase over the 38,000 homes actually produced.

Some of the slack for affordable single-family homes in the metro is apparently now being picked up with apartment construction. Permits for new apartment units may have hit a record level in the metro in 2022, up 57% from 2021.

“We’re not building enough (homes) to meet the demand,” Riedmann said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Another thing is also clear: Nebraska’s home building and housing markets are not going to fix themselves.

“A pure market-based solution isn’t going to help us with the level of urgency we have,” said Jim Smith, a former state senator who is a strategist with the free-market Platte Institute think tank.

**********

As a sign of how serious Nebraska’s housing shortage has become, more than 20 affordable housing bills were introduced in the Legislature this year.

Nebraska already has numerous programs in place that support housing construction and home ownership. That’s both for those struggling with low incomes and to create what’s now often referred to as “workforce housing” for other working Nebraskans.

But the programs’ funding falls far short of the need. Bills before lawmakers this year would put hundreds of millions of additional dollars into those programs in coming years.

Advocates say solving the problem will also take coordination among state and local government, industry and the nonprofit sector. And solutions clearly won’t come overnight.

Dillon’s Front Porch organization is leveraging charitable dollars to encourage additional housing investment.

Thiellen leads Welcome Home, a building industry group that is pushing for zoning and regulatory changes that could bring down the price of a home.

Builders and advocates are also exploring new types of housing at lower price points, often referred to as “the missing middle.”

Harner and NIFA have convened the Strategic Housing Council, a state task force seeking to put together a coordinated, statewide response to the crisis.

The housing council’s recent report assessing the state’s housing needs has set two key goals for the next five years: to develop and rehabilitate 35,000 new affordable housing units in Nebraska, and to reduce the percentage of housing cost-burdened Nebraskans.

“What we don’t want is to create a generation of renters,” Harner said. “You want people to become homeowners not only for the stability it provides, but also that opportunity to build wealth in a way that’s good for their family and the entire economy.”

*******

Kristen Raabe is no longer among the ranks of renters. She finally found the home of her dreams — and feels very lucky she was able to land it.

After she’d failed in bids for ten homes, she began to think she’d need to sign another apartment lease.

“I just want a little house,” she lamented.

Then a home in her price range came on the market near 144th and Ida streets. And for whatever reason — she still doesn’t know why — the seller was set on accepting the first viable offer through the door.

By then, Raabe and Realtor Crystal Archer were quite adept at moving fast. Raabe liked the gray, split-level house, quickly made her offer, and the home was hers.

Home ownership has turned out to be everything she had hoped.

She was able to get a dog, an Australian Shepherd named Daisy who is now the true ruler of the house.

She takes pride in the new backsplash she installed in her renovated kitchen and the decorative lights she strung over her back deck. She said she even loves taking care of the yard and mowing the grass.

The mat on her front porch probably says it best: There is no place like home.

She’s also glad to put her housing travails in the past. But she said she knows there are many others still chasing that dream.

“It’s a tough thing,” she said, “when people just want a place to call home.”

