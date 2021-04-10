 Skip to main content
Back in the day, April 10, 1872: First Arbor Day celebration in Nebraska
Back in the day, April 10, 1872: First Arbor Day celebration in Nebraska

Arbor Lodge Mansion

The Arbor Lodge Mansion in Nebraska City was home to J. Sterling Morton, the founder of Arbor Day. The mansion boasts 52 rooms filled with historic artifacts. The park also includes an arboretum, an Italian terraced garden, a carriage house and walking trails. 

 MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD

On Jan. 4, 1872, J. Sterling Morton, a Nebraska City newspaperman, presented his "Fruit Address" to the State Board of Agriculture to persuade them to adopt a resolution proposing that April 10, 1872, be "set apart and consecrated for tree planting" in the state.

The resolution passed and Arbor Day was born. The tradition is one of the oldest, formalized conservation observances in the world. Its occasion has resulted in the planting of millions of trees in this country through 10 generations.

Historians say that two men, not just Morton, made Arbor Day what it is in Nebraska. Although Morton justifiably is called the Father of Arbor Day, Gov. Robert W. Furnas also deserves credit.

The men, both newspaper publishers, were political rivals. But despite their political differences, Morton of Nebraska City and Furnas of Brownville worked together to promote Arbor Day, designate Nebraska as the Tree Planters State and create the state horticultural and historical societies.  Both spent almost five decades promoting agriculture and tree-planting in the state.

The tree-planting campaign Morton started 149 years ago has evolved into a celebration that includes everything from an arts festival to environmental awareness games, and is now celebrated annually on the last Friday in April.

An estimated 1 million trees were planted in 1872. From that, the worldwide celebration of Arbor Day arose. By 1990, Arbor Day was celebrated in every state and the idea had spread overseas.

