Barn converted for comfortable living near Denison

We can form strong bonds to places and buildings that are a part of our past.

When it comes to preserving those places, some people talk about it but it never gets done for one reason or another.

Others preserve the place as it was at the time the project began, and still others restore the place to its original state.

Then there are those who have a vision to create something new out of something old.

That’s the story of Kevin and Diane Fineran and the nearly 100-year-old barn on their place north and a little bit west of Denison at 1988 253rd Street.

It’s where Market on the Farm will take place rom 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, instead of Market in the Park at Washington Park in Denison. Forty vendors will be there, as well as food trucks and music performed the Boyer River Band.

Kevin and Diane’s son, Grant, who organizes Market in the Park, said that one person was kind of taken aback upon hearing that the weekly event would take place at and around a barn.

“When someone hears ‘barn’ they think cows and horses,” Grant said. “When I posted pictures of the inside of the barn on Facebook, they understood.”

Pictures, however, cannot do justice to what Kevin and Diane have done to the barn. It is now a place where anyone could live, and Kevin said they might, someday, when certain additions are completed. They are planning an addition that will have a couple bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as a two-stall garage.

Based on the cinder block foundation, the Finerans estimate that the barn was constructed sometime in the 1930s.

When they started their project, the barn had dirt floors except for one concrete area in the middle.

“This was all one big room, basically, with a trough manger in the middle,” Kevin said. “This has been a project of seven, eight or nine years.”

Now the barn’s main floor has a room dedicated to Diane’s quilting hobby in one half, completed in 2015. That half also has a bathroom, a chrome and Formica-topped table that came from Diane’s family home in Holstein, and plenty of wall space and furnishings for Diane to display her quilts.

The most recent project was completed in the other half of the main floor – a full kitchen with a dining and living area.

The hayloft was transformed into a massive living space with the peak of the barn’s arched roof high above. It has been completed with décor, some seating, a bar and space for the grandkids to play.

A stairway to the hayloft was added during the conversion project. It was built with old wood from a building the Finerans had torn down. Stairways were not in barns, of course. Before the barn was transformed, the only way to get to the hayloft was the ladder built flush against the wall.

Kevin and Diane had no idea what shape the floor of the hayloft would be once refinished. They knew the floor, which was original, was dirty and the boards were not the straightest.

Kevin had a former schoolmate, Scott Burgess look at the floor.

“Scott and his son started grinding on the boards and he said, ‘You’ve got to look at this, Kevin.’”

Once the dirt was cleaned off and the grain of the wood was exposed, they found the floor was made of Douglas fir.

Scott recently passed away.

Off the east and west ends of the hayloft are decks that provide outdoor living space and great views of the countryside, as well as sunrises and sunsets.

The exterior walls are the original cinder blocks that form the foundation of the barn but the interior walls with insulation behind make the main floor a cozy place.

“We just furred it out and insulated behind the car siding to finish the interior,” said Diane said of the quilting area.

Kevin added, “It takes two candles to heat this in the winter because it doesn’t take much; there is so much insulation and the thick cinder block.”

Energy efficient windows were installed where the original barn windows had been located.

Diane explained that the floor in the quilting room is more or less like a deck.

“It’s raised up about two feet from the dirt, with the framework underneath,” she said.

She and Kevin installed the three-quarter-inch bamboo flooring.

Kevin added that the cinder block foundation goes down about eight to 10 feet. Then there is concrete and a footing that is about six feet wide.

“When the carpenters were doing this (the car siding), they were amazed that it was only like a quarter inch off the entire length of the barn.”

Kevin’s fascination with the barn started at a young age. The barn is on what had been Anna Spahn’s farm, co-owned with her brothers, Leonard and George. Kevin grew up on the farm just over the hill to the east.

“We have a 40-acre field right at the top of the hill,” he said. “As a kid and through high school, I always worked on the farm up there and I always looked down here at this big, neat barn and I thought ‘what a cool barn.’ Never did I dream that we’d be living here on top of the fact that we’d be doing this to it.”

Before they bought the Spahn farm, Kevin and Diane were living in Holstein. Kevin commuted to Danbury where he was the shop foreman at Barry Motors. But they were looking for someplace to live near Denison.

“But it just hadn’t happened,” he said. “All of a sudden, Dad told us that this farm was going up for sale. Sometimes it takes a lifetime for something to ever happen, and we just pursued it.”

Kevin started working at the Job Corps Center in Denison in 1980 when they bought their farm.

The renovation process began when the roof on the barn started to leak.

Kevin said to Diane, “We have to preserve this,” and they did, a little at a time, as financed allowed.

“We enjoy sharing this barn with visitors,” said Kevin. “Part of our reason was to save this barn. It needed to be saved.”

He added, “It’s been fun. It really has.”