Blankets to put you in the comfy zone

Author Lucy Maud Montgomery, of "Anne of Green Gables'' fame, loved a good blanket.

“I like to hear a storm at night,” she wrote. “It is so cozy to snuggle down among the blankets and feel that it can't get at you.”

Congresswoman Barbara Jordan once mused that the world would be a better place if at 3 p.m. every afternoon, we all took some cookies and milk to a blanket for a little nap.

Blankets may be simple squares of woven material, but they can also be emotional touchstones. The one we slept under as a child. The one that soothed us during storms. The one that wrapped a child, a pet, a grandparent, a friend.

And that makes blankets nice gifts. You’ll find them in every price range, so here are some suggestions:

Pendleton’s national park series is a good place to start. Commemorate a family trip, dress up a sofa, give a present to an outdoorsy friend, or drift off to dreamland yourself with one of these blankets. The wool is brushed to a soft, fluffy nap for extra loft, and each blanket comes with a tag noting authenticity of the design along with an interesting park feature. Yellowstone, Glacier, Rainier, Acadia and Olympic are among those included.