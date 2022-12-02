Cedar Falls concerned with historic mansion's physical state; owner thinks it has potential

CEDAR FALLS — The historic Mandalay Mansion has been of interest to the public at least since 1977, when a fire broke out inside the building.

The next year, Al Brase and his wife purchased the property at Mandalay and Park drives, where it’s perched on a bluff overlooking a bend in the Cedar River. He believed then – and still does – in the potential of the building there to be a “viable” structure.

At one point, he considered turning the mansion into an attractive bed and breakfast. But that was then. Now some view it as an eyesore, and it’s caught the attention of city officials.

City Administrator Ron Gaines told the council during a discussion on code enforcement at a recent public meeting that officials have “started getting more and more complaints.”

“We’re going to have to act on it very soon,” he said. “It could be a very beautiful property, but they’ve really let it deteriorate.”

Councilors Gil Schultz and Simon Harding agreed, both saying “it’s gotten a lot worse” recently.

Brase, 73, doesn’t have the money to take on a significant renovation project, and told The Courier this week that he’d be willing to listen to anyone interested in buying the property or becoming a partner in making improvements.

He lives there and rents out several spaces in the mansion and carriage house. Several cars are parked there, and the property also has a garage on the north end.

“It’s not unsafe. It passed a rental inspection three years ago,” he said. While he admitted to putting off the latest inspection, he is confident any issues can be resolved.

City spokesperson Amanda Huisman said in an email, in response to an inquiry for more information about possible action, that officials are “attempting to move forward first through the rental process.”

Next would be enforcement of the city’s nuisance ordinance, she said. Two notices would be sent to the property, and then a citation, court date and abatement could follow.

That process would take several months and possibly involve the city council.

Brase said he’s been fixing up the property ever since he bought it following a 1977 basement fire which, according to a Preservation Iowa listing, “climbed all the way to the top floor of the main house. Though not a total loss, the fire and subsequent water heavily damaged the stately building.”

He noted replacing the rafters under the roof tiles was a substantial undertaking. More recently, he’s completed repairs on gutters and pipes.

Other than the physical state, one neighbor pointed out it’s gotten attention because of occasional police activity. Brase also noted he’s had some “troublesome” tenants.

It was named to Preservation Iowa’s Most Endangered Buildings in 2017 to raise awareness.

The listing notes Edgar C. Litchfield, vice president of the Litchfield Company, a family-owned agriculture equipment manufacturing business, built the manor “sometime between 1920 and 1922” as a gift for his wife Gertrude.