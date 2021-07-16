Church in rural Nebraska converted to house for couple, assorted wildlife

The church is the same one that Kathy attended when she lived in Benedict. Her son, Adam, was married there and his sons were baptized there. Today, he and his family live just a few blocks away.

Professionals were hired to install walls and do plumbing and electrical work, otherwise the Johnsons have tackled everything on their so-called “chouse.” They're documenting the project on Facebook because so many people have been interested.

“We get visitors all the time,” Kathy says.

While the outside, with its beautiful stained glass windows, still appears the same, the inside is beginning to look more like a home than a church.

A dining room table sits where the altar was located; there's a couch and TV in the sanctuary, and the kitchen sits where the organ and choir once did.

An overflow room behind the sanctuary is now the main (and only) bedroom, with a breadbox-style roll-up wall for privacy. They used an extra portion of the tongue-and-groove pine on the half-wall in the kitchen.

Kathy's popular dog training classes are held in the basement. The space will house baby wildlife once it’s overhauled.