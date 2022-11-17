He's on the clock: Omaha man makes all kinds of timepieces for miniatures houses

OMAHA -- Omahan Ron Chase keeps the miniature world ticking.

Every home, no matter the size, needs a clock, he says, and he makes all kinds for doll houses.

A registered nurse, who works for the State of Nebraska inspecting nursing homes, he builds his tiny timepieces in a workroom in the basement of his home on the weekends.

“Miniatures are a way of connecting with my creative side,” he said. “You can find anything at a miniature show you can find in a real store.”

Some of his tiny clocks are easy to put together. More ornate items, such as a grandfather clock with a battery, take more time and go for as much as $89. He likes to push himself with extra details.

He'll find full-scale patterns for clocks and then custom-make them on a 1/12 scale. Something 6 feet tall would be 6 inches in his world.

He uses a laser cutter at the Do Space on 72nd and Dodge streets to cut out the sheets of walnut or cherry wood that he uses to construct each piece of miniature furniture. Before, he had to send his items away for that part of the process.

Now he can cut out the pieces for one clock in 10 minutes. Another laser will let him cut out multiple clocks at the same time.

“I took a class on the laser cutter. We learned how to cut out a key chain,” he said. “It’s very cool, because first of all, I’ve learned how to use it. The detail I can achieve using the laser cutter really enhances the miniatures and makes them look life-like."

Once detailed and finished, which typically takes another 15 minutes to an hour, he’ll sell them at some of the major miniature shows.

One of the largest in the world is held in Chicago in April. There’s another in Kansas City in June and he also travels to Denver and Dallas.

The event in Chicago draws 175 to 200 dealers. Miniatures have become popular again, Chase said.

“Thousands of thousands of people come to that one from all over the world,” he said.

Chase is also a member of the Omaha-Council Bluffs Miniature Guild. The group is planning an exhibit at Pottawattamie Arts Culture Entertainment Center in Council Bluffs starting Nov. 25. It will run through Jan. 7.

Chase has crafted more than 5,000 miniature pieces in the 25 years since he was hooked after giving a friend a ride to a miniature show.

He started by creating items for doll houses. He can make about anything, from bird cages to picture displays.

The only thing he doesn't do is custom orders.

“When I get those special requests, it takes the fun out of it for me,” he said. “Then I’m such a perfectionist that I drive myself crazy. I’m an (Type) A personality.”

Chase uses the money he earns to purchase the tiny homemade toys he displays in his miniature store. It's his pride and joy.

Porcelain dolls, stuffed animals and nutcrackers with legs that move are all made to the perfect proportion for the two-story shop in the family room.

“Toys take you back to our childhood,” he said. “It’s whimsical. I like how artisans can get the details. I get a lot of pleasure just looking at it.”