ELM CREEK – You don’t need to look far in Suzanne and Cole Brodines’ custom barn home before questions begin popping into your head.

Where did those massive pieces of lumber come from?

What is it like climbing that spiral staircase?

Why are these people living in a barn?

The barn has been the Brodines’ primary residence for seven years. They share the barn and a windswept acreage northwest of Elm Creek with their two daughters while the family’s conventional home is being built nearby.

“You could say that the barn is our ‘practice home,’” said Suzanne.

She and Cole chuckle and laugh a lot as they explain how the barn has become a sort of testing ground for their ideas. They call their barn house “Phase One,” and they’ve loaded it with creativity, common sense features and sophisticated technology.

At times, the unusual living arrangement has tested their patience, but they’ve stuck with the plan and they’re confident as they look forward to the day when their conventional house — “Phase Two” — rewards their perseverance.

When Phase Two is complete, the barn house will become a guest house, but for now the Brodines are making the most of their temporary arrangement, and the barn is filling their lives with dozens of memories.

Suzanne and Cole have backgrounds in construction and engineering. They decided that they could rein in costs if they did most of the design work and enlisted friends and family to help with the heavy lifting.

To design their barn home, Suzanne and Cole collaborated with Sand Creek Post & Beam Co. The business in Wayne helped the Brodines with the floor plan and designed the skeleton of beefy wood trusses, or “bents,” as they’re called. The bents support the roof and walls of the barn and give its interior character and authenticity.

After the Brodines settled on the design for their barn, Sand Creek Post & Beam Co. custom cut the components of the skeleton and shipped them to Elm Creek for final assembly.

They built the barn in 2015 and 2016. Since then, Sand Creek Post & Beam Co. in Wayne has expanded from Wayne into Texas, and the product line now includes homes and commercial structures. Sand Creek Post & Beam Co. now is named Timberlyne Homes.

The barn’s 900 square feet of living space encompasses about 20% of the ground floor, leaving the remainder for storage, tools and a two-car garage.

Since they’ve moved into their barn, the Brodines have had to remind themselves that it’s only temporary and there’s a lot to learn from Phase One.

If you count only the living space, the Brodines’ place almost qualifies as a tiny house.

Knowing that their indoor space is limited, and that they won’t be living in the barn forever, the Brodines were careful not to squeeze too many amenities into their 900 square feet. For example, the place has a single bathroom for the three females and one male who live there.

Kitchen, laundry area, bathroom and living room are on the ground floor. Sleeping quarters are in the loft over the garage and can be reached via a spiral staircase.

Ava, 16, and Nora, 13, have sleeping arrangements that Cole calls a loft bed. It’s similar to what you could see in a college residence hall. Suzanne and Cole’s quarters are more or less conventional. The centerpiece of their bedroom is a king size bed.

The barn interior has a rustic feel because of the exposed post and beam skeleton. There are a total of six bents spaced at 10-foot intervals. Built with 8 x 8-inch lumber, the bents carry the substantial weight of the roof and support the barn’s walls.

Many of Sand Creek’s customers hire contractors to assemble their barns and homes. However, the accuracy of the computer guided cuts is such that some customers choose to do the construction themselves.

Cole and Suzanne wanted to do the construction themselves, but they enlisted family and friends for the added muscle and problem-solving abilities. Helpers included Cole’s father, an electrician friend, a finish carpenter, Cole’s brother, several subcontractors and the Brodines’ daughters, Ava and Nora.

Contractor Brent Bayne had one of the most demanding roles. He drilled holes for the massive lag bolts that hold together the large wood skeleton.

“It was basically everyone I know,” Suzanne said about the many people who helped build the barn.

Timbers were cut in Wayne and shipped to the Brodines’ building site near Elm Creek.

“The UPS guy delivered half the house,” Suzanne said with a laugh.

Cole said working with such hefty materials is challenging, but the skeleton came together safely.

“Luckily no one got hurt,” Cole said.

The barn is well insulated, but its steel roof amplifies the sound of falling rain.

“The tiniest rain sounds like a hailstorm,” Suzanne said.

The entire barn structure rests on a solid concrete slab. The living space has stained concrete that yields a sophisticated look and feel.

The primary source of warmth is floor heat, but a wood-burning stove supplements the floor heat and adds ambiance. The barn’s Smart House system allows the Brodines to remotely control lights, window blinds, the entertainment system and garage doors.

Cole is proud that the land has been in his family since it was homesteaded by Andrew Brodine in 1886. The homestead document bears the signature of Benjamin Harrison, president of the United States from 1889 to 1893. The Brodines added a lookout tower that allows them to watch over the rolling countryside northwest of Elm Creek.

Like so many home-building projects, it was at times difficult keeping the barn on schedule. Still, the project afforded the Brodines an outlet for their creativity and imagination.

“We have a lot of memories, and much of them are good,” Cole said.

“At least half the memories are good,” added Suzanne.

