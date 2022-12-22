Got lights? Papillion couple sets a high bar for holiday exterior illumination

PAPILLION -- Ann and Frank Giandinoto​ of Papillion love decorating for the holidays.

Every holiday.

They start on Christmas at the end of October and need to get everything packed away in time for Valentine's Day. Then comes St. Patrick Day, Easter and the Fourth of July.

Halloween brings another extravaganza.

“Halloween is almost as big as Christmas,” Ann said.

The couple has always loved to decorate, but it wasn’t until they purchased a double lot at the corner of 66th and Cornhusker Road 16 years ago that things really took off.

There’s much more room to put things, Ann says, both inside and out. Every side of the house is decorated.

Every compliment about their display pushes them to new heights. Plus, it’s fun for their 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandkids.

“We just love to do it,” Ann said. “People just love coming by our house.”

Christmas decorating starts the day after Halloween and they work until they’re done. The job usually takes about three weeks. Being 78 years old doesn’t stop either of them.

“He (Frank) gets up there and does it and we say a lot of prayers,” Ann said. “God helps us through the whole thing.”

Although they have every kind of holiday decoration, from reindeers to toy trains, Ann said it all starts with their three nativity scenes. For Ann, that’s what Christmas is all about.

“My favorite is the big angels,” Frank said. “I like it all.”

It’s not an expensive hobby because 75% of the decorations come from the Goodwill. If something isn’t working right, Frank can fix it.

Nearly everything has LED lights so their electric bill doesn’t go through the roof.

They plan to keep decorating year-round as long as they’re able.

“We make a lot of people happy,” Frank said. “We reach a lot of hearts.”

