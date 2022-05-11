Ready to start planting? We've got some hot new items and some old favorites to try

An excellent ornamental grass for privacy hedges or to highlight contrast throughout the landscape. The variegated grass blooms in the fall with showy white plumes that you can leave up over the winter for some interest in the garden. Japanese Silver Grass likes full sun and reaches 5 to 6 feet in height and 3 to 4 feet in width.
New to the greenhouse, these bushes dazzle with bright red blooms. They come in a decorative pot with pretty trailing accent plants. The bush could get as tall as 4 feet. They do best in the sun, and should bloom all summer.
Eric Janousek, Janousek Florist & Greenhouse owner
Often referred to as pocketbook plants, slipper flowers or lady's purse, these are stunning. High light indoors or shade outside, these plants love the cooler temperatures of spring. They usually have pouches at the bottom of the flower that look a bit like purses or slippers. Purse, slipper, or flower … that should make any mom happy.
Anna Johnson, Dee-sign Landscaping & Garden Shop owner
Even though it's called a flower, it can actually grow to the size of a shrub or small tree. It has four-season appeal: green leaves in spring, white flowers in summer, mauve/rosy-pink-colored flower parts in fall and exfoliating bark in winter. It has few pest problems.
John Fech, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties
A beautiful mounding plant 12 to 18 inches high that's loaded with white flowers from late June into November. It has a mint fragrance but is not a true mint and not aggressive. Tiny lavender and purple nectar lines mark the flowers, which seem to become more lavender as fall arrives. It’s truly loved by pollinators, and there’s always a lot of activity on it.
This compact shrub has bright white summer flowers that mature to a dusty pink in the fall. These huge flower heads are held on sturdy stems — no floppy flowers here. They also tolerate the hot summer sun and our cold dreary winters, so there's truly no downside to this beautiful shrub.
Helen Hubbard, Lanoha Nurseries horticulture expert
They are a striking flower that can be extremely versatile in an annual arrangement. They take the same care as other petunia varieties, so they'll want 6-plus hours of sun a day and regular watering. Their mounded and trailing growing habits make them perfect for hanging baskets, potted arrangements and even garden planting. Pair them with calibrachoa and verbenas. They look stunning with purples and yellows, but burgundy and off-white flowers also look great.
Anna Johansen, Canoyer Garden Center social media manager
This comes in tons of colors and bold patterns, and this year we have some beautiful larger plants in hanging baskets that have been really popular. The fun thing about rex begonias is that they can be kept as a houseplant or used as an annual. And they can completely transform a mixed container design, adding interesting color and texture. Rex begonias like bright indirect light, high humidity and a chance for the soil to dry out somewhat between waterings.
Sarah Vanek, Mulhall's partnership and outreach manager
Also known as a Black Tupelo, this tree has one of the most beautiful fall displays. Its dark green foliage lightens up into yellow, then orange and into a bright red, and eventually turns into a nice burgundy. The foliage and the dark almost black nature of the bark makes the tree look on fire. The small fruit it produces isn't messy and attracts songbirds. It's a highly underrated tree, and a good alternative to a maple. His favorite is the cultivar "Wildfire." The black gum is also liked by Justin Evertson of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.