Giant 82-year-old oak tree in Omaha falls during storm

OMAHA -- It was the one tree the residents in a Dundee neighborhood thought would never fall.

They were wrong.

The huge oak, estimated by homeowner Charlie Agulla to be between 100- to 150-feet tall, silently toppled in last Saturday morning's hurricane-force winds.

"I didn't even know it happened, and I was awake," Agulla said.

It was the lone oak and a landmark on a block with silver maples that everyone thought would tumble first.

When the old oak fell, it decimated a huge pine tree and a redbud tree, spreading across the Agullas' front yard and their neighbor's driveway.

Agulla said it's become all he and his family talk about, and a stop on what he calls the "tree-damage tour" in the hard-hit neighborhood. People tell them that they feel bad about gawking, he said, but it's an unbelievable sight.

The roots of the tree alone stretch 10 feet high and 23 feet across. At first glance, it looks like a wall of green carpet topped by a row of bushes.

"The first three or four days it was like Berkshire weekend," said Agulla, who lives about a block from Warren Buffett. "Their jaws just dropped."