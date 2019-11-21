It's a 'tree-t' at this year's Tour of Homes

This is the year of trees.

No, really.

The 2019 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Holiday Tour of Homes features so many different versions of Christmas trees, you’ll have to take notes when you visit this weekend.

There are the usual jaw-dropping trees, but there are also geometric trees, bare trees, grouped trees and trees under glass.

Leading up to their front door, Joe and Kelly Tuttle have positioned three-sided trees created by one of her former students.

The folks at Holland House have given Heath Weber’s trees a unique touch by putting glass cylinders over small tabletop ones.

Located in the Morningside/Whispering Creek neighborhoods, this year’s tour features plenty of homeowner-driven ideas.

At the Jon and Liz Determan home, for example, personalized signs have been “seasonized” with hooks for stockings.