SAVANNAH HINZE
Realtor® with NextHome TriState Realty
How long have you been a Realtor®?
Since September 2018.
Where are you from?
Salix, Iowa.
Why did you choose to be a Realtor®?
To help people navigate the process of home ownership.
What is your favorite house style?
Farmhouse or craftsman.
What accomplishment are you most proud of?
Owning my first home at 21.
What's your hidden talent?
I remember details, I have a steel trap!
What is one of your favorite quotes?
“Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as you ever can.” – John Wesley
If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Tom Petty and my two grandmas.
Who would play you in a movie?
Reese Witherspoon
Android or iPhone?
Android.
What’s your favorite meal?
Spaghetti.
If you could only take 3 items to a desert island, what would they be?
Book, pontail holder, and sunglasses.
When you’re not at the office, where can people find you?
At home with my family.
What was your first car?
Pontiac Grand Prix.
What was your worst/best job?
Best - being a nurse (RN) and a Realtor®.
Best concert/show/entertainment you’ve ever been to.
Blue Man Group.
What was your favorite holiday?
Christmas.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be?
Someone's spoiled pet.