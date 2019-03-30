CHRISTINA HAFEZI
Realtor® with United Real Estate Solutions
How long have you been a Realtor®?
6 years.
Where are you from?
I was born in Chicago. I’ve lived in Sioux City since I was 8 years old.
Why did you choose to be a Realtor®?
I just love helping people and speaking with people.
What is your favorite house style?
Craftsman – they have some beautiful ones in Sioux City.
What accomplishment are you most proud of?
Being a good daughter - but that was easy because I had fantastic parents.
What was your childhood nickname?
"Tina"
What is your favorite song?
“Ace of Spades” by Motorhead – my brother loved them growing up and I idolized my brother.
Who would play you in a movie?
Joan Collins
Who's your favorite movie character?
Lassie
Android or iPhone?
IPhone
What’s your favorite meal?
The Puerto Rican dish Mofongo.
If you could only take 3 items to a desert island, what would they be?
A Nintendo DS, my bird Babe the parrot, and a pen.
When you’re not at the office, where can people find you?
In my garden – I grow flowers, more specifically, roses and irises.
What was your first car?
A 1984 Cadillac Eldorado, a hand-me down from my Dad.
What was your worst/best job?
Worst job: My first job ever, working at Hardee’s, the way customer service people are treated; Best job: Real estate and being an interpreter in Japan.
Best concert/show/entertainment you’ve ever been to.
A Japanese composer in Chicago in 2005, Nobuo Uematsu.
If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
My father, Steve McQueen, and President Donald Trump, and my grandfather.
What is your hidden talent?
My skill is I can parallel park a semi-trailer.