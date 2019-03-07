JULIE FISCHER
Realtor® with Premier Realty Group, Inc.
How long have you been a Realtor?
26 years
Where are you from?
Sioux City
Why did you choose to be a Realtor®?
Houses have always interested me and I like helping people.
What is your favorite house style?
I really like large main level ranches.
What accomplishment are you most proud of?
Getting someone a home when they didn’t think they could get one.
What was your childhood nickname?
“Jules”
What is your favorite song?
“More Than A Feeling” by Boston.
What is one of your favorite quotes?
Stand up for the truth, even if you stand alone.
Who would play you in a movie?
Bette Midler
Who’s your favorite actor/actress?
Rob Lowe
Android or iPhone?
Android
What’s your favorite meal?
A filet, brussels sprouts and mushrooms with a wedge salad.
If you could only take 3 items to a desert island, what would they be?
My phone, suntan oil and a drink.
When you’re not at the office, where can people find you?
In my car or on vacation.
What was your first car?
A 1978 Mustang.
What was your worst/best job?
My worst job was cleaning Resuscitator Annies; my best job is being a Realtor®.
Best concert/show/entertainment you’ve ever been to.
Kid Rock in Omaha in 2018.
What was your favorite holiday?
Christmas because it’s when you get to see the whole family.
If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
My mother, my grandmother, and my husbands’ parents.
What is your hidden talent?
I’m a techno wiz.