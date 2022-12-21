Nebraska couple thrilled to have home featured in HGTV magazine

Danica Gadeken drove to Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Lincoln and picked up as many copies of HGTV Magazine as she could find.

It’s not every day that your home is featured in a national publication, after all. She and husband Chris even got recognized at the airport.

“It’s something on my bucket list,” she said of the spread in the holiday issue of the magazine.

HGTV featured the fixer-upper that the couple began transforming in a small community just outside Lincoln in 2016.

Pictures of each of the rooms in the 1,000-square foot home, that they gutted and then transformed, were used. Everything was styled by an HGTV expert.

“The foundation is all ours,” Danica said. “Basically the pillows, vases and blankets were props they brought. It was kind of crazy.”

It was a learning experience for the couple, who met at college in Omaha.

Just preparing a room for one photo took hours. The lighting had to be just right.

“The whole process was fascinating,” Chris said. “It was a fun experience for sure. Interesting and fun.”

Danica has been chronicling their work on the house on her blog, nadinestay.com. Her company, Nadine Stay, focuses on providing resources for people who want to upgrade their home or do a renovation. Chris is in the health care field.

A representative of the magazine’s publisher reached out by email to ask if they would be interested in being featured.

“I thought at first it was a scam,” Danica said. “I had a mini freak-out moment. She had me send a bunch of photos of our home. She used those photos to pitch it to her publisher.”

It is the couple’s first home and the first time they’d taken on a major renovation. The house needed everything from new wiring to new floors and insulation and that was just to get it in shape to renovate.

They tackled just one room at a time to keep themselves sane.

There were still plenty of bumps along the way, including painting the outside siding three times.

“That was a rough period for me,” Danica said. “We started with a dirty black color, kind of a mix of brown and black. Chris loved it but something was off about it. It made me sick to my stomach every time I saw it.”

Their next choice, a creamy white, looked good on one side of the house but came across as a “gross” yellow elsewhere. They finally landed on Muddled Basil from the HGTV Home collection of Sherwin-Williams.

Once that was done, it helped shape their vision for the inside, which they say is a mixture of cabin and modern California casual.

They gutted the kitchen first, then the living room and their efforts spread to the whole main floor. The office and primary bedroom were done and they’re now focusing on the laundry room.

They’ve tried to give the bones of the house a timeless instead of trendy feel, so it can be updated seamlessly through the years.

Seventy-five percent of the work they’d never done before but they spent a lot of time researching each step. Danica estimates they are about a year from being done completely.

“I feel like we absolutely love our house and what we’ve done with it,” Danica said.

Close 1 of 17 The house was painted three times before the couple was satisfied. The ceiling in the living room was raised two feet to its original height. They painted the fireplace and added the wood wall. The couple added new floors. The coffee table went from oak to a darker stain. How the living room used to look. The hutch is one of Danica's favorite antique finds. She left it as she found it. They re-arranged the layout of the kitchen to create a focal point wall, with the white subway tile and range hood. The original kitchen. The bar stools came from Facebook marketplace. They were sanded and stained. They had to raise the ceiling in the bedroom and they added wood slats and the beam. The bedroom before it was redone. The room is big enough for a queen bed, a dresser, a chair and a few nighstands. Danica redid the dresser, which was once a bright orange. She sanded it, swapped out the legs and knobs and painted it black. The wainscoting involved 500 slats that they glued and nailed to the wall individually. The office is where the couple works from home. The office from the hallway. They uncovered the brick chimney. The house was originally barn red. The portion of the house with the flat roof was resided with cedar shake shingles.