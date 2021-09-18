New head of Nebraska Statewide Arboretum wants to see more trees, gardens

Pinneo has an ash tree she has to remove soon in her own front yard, so she’s already planted a bitternut hickory and a red oak. In the backyard, she has a big black walnut that provides shade for her patio.

Her gardens are a mix of native plants along with herbs and vegetables. Her favorite flower is any type of liatris because it’s a butterfly magnet.

“The key thing is to plant things my 75-pound husky won’t destroy,” she said.

She loves talking to people about what the NSA does and meeting all the gardeners and tree planters across the state.

Once you begin to plant, she says, it’s hard to stop.

“It’s kind of addicting,” she said. “I think once people start they get deeper and deeper, pun intended. They just want to do more and learn more. You see the transformation you make with just a little spot and you want to see that transformation in more spaces.”

She has some advice for people who are just starting the journey.