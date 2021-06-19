Not seeing any tomatoes? Blame the hot weather

This spring has been a double-whammy for tomato growers.

Tomatoes planted too early in May when the ground was still too cold have failed to thrive.

“They aren’t growing,” said Scott Evans, horticulture program coordinator for Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. “They are just treading water.”

Now the heat has become an issue, too.

Temperatures above 90 will prevent fruit production on most cultivars because the pollen becomes sterile in the heat. Some varieties, such as the cherry tomato, will be OK because they can tolerate a wider range of temperatures.

Evans said it wouldn’t be surprising to see tomato blossoms fall off because of the heat.

“It’s been a rough start to the season for tomato plants,” Evans said.

If that’s not enough, tomatoes are also being hit by herbicide drift, which distorts the top portion of the plant. Growth is curled and twisted.

Evans said herbicides can drift up to a mile away from where they are applied. If the plants don’t grow out of it, it’s likely a virus instead and plants will need to be removed.