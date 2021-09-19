Omaha artist's 'yarn bomb' promotes tree planting

More than 30,000 people visited the exhibit during its two-month run. She sold some of the work from that project and was able to donate $25,000 to the International Rescue Committee, which responds to crises such as the current situation in Afghanistan. She also sent funds to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Weil ran her own wallpaper design company before she began her fiber-art career about five years ago. She is an Omaha native and a graduate of Creighton University. She moved back here earlier this year to care for her aging parents.

She has a studio in the Mastercraft Building where, she says, she makes fiber sculptures on commission and for exhibits. And despite the immigrant and climate-change projects, her work “is not generally cause-based,” she said.

She’s clearly passionate about trees, however. She planted about 200 on her property near 68th Street and Underwood Avenue and plans to get involved with citywide tree-planting efforts.

Her sister, Kelly Klein, was in town from Minneapolis over the Labor Day weekend and helped her with the yarn bomb.