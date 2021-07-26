Omaha couple creates 'natural habitat' for wildlife in their backyard

Wanita Leonard is more of a naturalist than a French poodle style of gardener, husband Michael says.

A perfectly coiffed landscape is not her ideal.

Providing wildlife habitat is, so she welcomes the woodchuck family of seven burrowing in the berm in her pollinator garden each summer. And the foxes, raccoons, opossums, rabbits, skunks and birds of all kinds that are drawn to the half-acre property in the Loveland neighborhood.

“I’m a lifelong gardener and always have been interested in wildlife and preserving what we have,” Wanita says. “Diversity is important. We don’t have enough of that.”

The Leonards had a typical, mostly grass-filled lot when they bought the house 18 years ago. They first tackled a whole-house makeover, living in the family room for eight months while the residence transformed around them.

Michael, an architect, drew up plans for the front lawn, connecting two plots under huge weeping fir trees. It wasn’t quite what they wanted, so they brought in Jeffrey Mink of Urban Prairie Landesign to enhance their plan and provide the spark that was missing.

“It’s not so much how it looks from the street,” Michael says. “What are the views from the inside of the house looking out?”