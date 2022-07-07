One of Lincoln's most historic homes has date with demo crew, and there's nothing neighbors can do

Even before it was built, the house at 2636 Woodscrest Ave. had a solid foundation.

Consider the design titans in the early 1900s who contributed to the future home of the son and daughter-in-law of the founder of the Miller and Paine department store dynasty.

First, its acre-plus lot was drawn by Jens Jensen — the Frank Lloyd Wright of American landscape architecture — who sketched out and subdivided the parklike boulevard near 27th Street and Sheridan Boulevard for the Woods brothers, and who also designed the grounds of Henry Ford’s Fair Lane Estate near Detroit.

Then one of Lincoln’s leading architectural firms, Davis and Wilson, assembled the blueprints for the 5,500-square-foot Norman Revival house, bookending it with a pair of two-story towers.

The stone house would sit more than 150 feet from the curb — the length of a half a football field — and its deep yard was landscaped by Ernst Herminghaus, whose resume included Pioneers Park and the Capitol grounds.

When it was finished, Donald and Katharine Miller’s home stood out, said Ed Zimmer, who wrote the application that landed it, and hundreds of others in the area, on the National Register of Historic Places.

And it still does.

“It’s a premier example of a leading Lincoln architectural firm, in an unusual style, on a beautiful site in a premier overall development,” Zimmer said.

It’s also held up. In 1955, a reporter wrote: “It sounds as though the home of French-type architecture would be a solemn sort of museum place. But it is far from that. Built for livability and convenience — for beauty and charm, the house has a friendly atmosphere that welcomes the visitor and invites him to enjoy himself.”

Two decades later, a new owner showed off its leaded windows, cathedral ceiling and marble floors. This place is solid, she told a reporter. “They don’t build houses like this anymore.”

Its last owner invested $250,000 for an addition and remodeling 20 years ago.

And its newest owners paid $1.4 million for it in late September.

But they don’t plan to live in the old house. Later this summer, 2636 Woodscrest will fall to a demolition crew, a new home will take its place, and a neighborhood will mourn.

‘Just broke my heart’

The contractor applied for the demolition permit Friday, but that just confirmed what the Country Club neighborhood had been hearing, mostly second-hand, since just before Christmas.

That the new owners of 2636 Woodscrest, Ella and John Wirtz, planned to put a new house on the 1.1-acre lot.

The neighbors rallied, contacting the city and the newspaper, searching for a way to protect what some of them called The Castle.

“It’s a really old, beautiful home. The neighbors on the street are passionate about this house,” said Mary Monahan, president of the neighborhood association. “I don’t understand why it’s being taken down.”

The association’s board of directors took a stand against the demolition, according to notes from its February meeting provided by Monahan:

“The board, as a group, wishes to maintain the historic integrity of the neighborhood and is very concerned with setting a precedent for this type of activity. ... The board does not endorse purchase of property for tear down that is not in a condemned state or a state of complete disrepair.”

Photographer Joel Sartore, who lives nearby on Sheridan, compared the Miller house to fine art, and one of the most preserved vintage homes in Lincoln.

“Nobody would ever dream of destroying paintings or sculptures. But historic homes are even more important creative works because we live our lives in them. In this house, form and function are both on display at the highest levels.”

And a few doors down on Woodscrest, Cynthia Woods, a self-described history lover, was floored when she heard the plan.

“It just broke my heart. The Miller and Paine family that originally built the house has a ton of history here in Lincoln.”

Zimmer has memorized much of that history. Donald Miller would eventually settle down and work for his father as vice president of the department store, but not before crossing the ocean as a young man. A year before the United States entered World War I, Miller was already in France, collecting the wounded as an ambulance driver.

“He put himself in harm’s way for three years,” Zimmer said. “He said that many times, if the engine hadn’t started, the Germans would have taken him.”

And he wasn’t the same man when he returned from the front lines, the local newspaper reported.

“The war left its imprint upon his health, for he never quite regained his strength.”

Still, after landing back in Lincoln, he married Katharine Cline in 1921, and the house they had built on Woodscrest was patterned after 16th century French estates.

The couple traveled the world, filling their home with tangible memories — the hide of an African zebra Katharine Miller shot, Mexican masks, dolls from Japan, South America and Australia.

Miller also enjoyed simply staying home. He was fond of his garden and home; 2636 Woodscrest served him, and from there, he served Lincoln.

He was known for his quiet generosity, contributing “to nearly every worthwhile project and philanthropy in the city,” the newspaper reported. He gave heavily to the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and was elected its president in 1929.

A decade later, the couple traveled to New York on a business trip and from there boarded a Pan-American seaplane, bound for a two-week vacation in Bermuda. The plane iced up and went down 100 miles off the Maryland coast, sending its passengers into the sea.

Katharine Miller was among 10 people rescued from the water after clinging to the wreckage for 10 hours; her 47-year-old husband and two others were never found.

No way to stop demolition

Stacey Hageman’s phone started ringing, and her email inbox started filling, earlier this year.

“People in the neighborhood, people on that street specifically, people on the Historic Preservation Commission,” the city’s historic preservation planner said. “It’s been quite a few people contacting me, and they’re all asking the same thing.”

How can we stop this? Short answer: You can’t.

Unless the owner of a listing on the National Register of Historic Places is receiving federal funds, the designation does nothing to protect the property, and places no restrictions on what the owner can do to it.

Hageman shared that with the Country Club Neighborhood Association in late January. She also told the group it could try to designate Woodscrest as a local landmark district.

That would give the Historic Preservation Commission some level of say in the future of the property — though only enough to slow, not stop, the demolition.

A demolition permit application in a landmark district would trigger an automatic review by the preservation commission. If it opposed the permit, the clock would start on a three-month period for both sides to try to reach a compromise. That could be extended another three months.

But after that, if the two sides still hadn’t worked anything out, the planning director must issue a certificate allowing the demolition to proceed.

The association didn’t pursue a landmark district designation, said Monahan, the group’s president. It couldn’t stop demolition, and it could add restrictions to other homeowners who wanted to renovate or add on to their homes.

Still, Hageman wasn’t done answering questions about 2636 Woodscrest. But now she’s fielding them from the new owners’ architect, about the replacement home they’re planning.

Replacement plans unclear

It’s not clear why the new owners are planning to replace the house.

Ella and John Wirtz, who live right around the corner on Lake Street, aren’t talking, at least not to the Journal Star. Ella Wirtz did not respond to emails seeking comment; John Wirtz said he wasn’t interested in talking about it.

But Mohahan spoke to Ella Wirtz earlier this year, she said, and was told the couple concluded their new house couldn’t accommodate their needs, that it wasn’t safe for children.

And it’s not clear what they’re planning to put in its place.

Hageman, the preservation planner, has been working with their architect to make sure the new home meets neighborhood design standards, she said.

Those ensure a new house doesn’t stick out among its neighbors. They include roof pitch, where the garage is placed, its orientation to the street, whether it has a porch.

“If 50% of the houses have a porch, it has to have a porch,” she said.

She described the planned replacement as large and traditional.

“In appearance, it looks like it will meet the standards. It looks like it will fit the character of the neighborhood.”

But it won’t have the 100 years of memories — of those who lived there, and those who admired it from the outside — that occupy and surround the existing house.

The stories that can add intangible value to a property.

Some old homes have historic significance for their architecture — either as outstanding examples of a style, or for the quality of their design or because of the designer’s prominence, Zimmer said.

“Others are associated with significant figures and reflect something of their lives. Yet others demonstrate the skills in landscape design or contribute to a larger historic setting of high esthetic quality. The D&K Miller house demonstrates all of those attributes.”