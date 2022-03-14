Plants grow on Omaha woman, so she ditches office work for her own business

Allie Stewart knelt down on the kitchen floor to check out the mandevilla.

Yep, she said, the plant had aphids and pointed out what looked like yellow dots along one stem. With the warm weather, there was an easy solution; just take it outside and hose it down.

Then the 32-year-old Omahan looked over several small house plants sitting nearby. The ficus and cactus might benefit from a sunnier spot in the corner, she said. The jade would be much happier in a smaller pot.

Stewart isn’t a doctor; but she makes house calls. It’s the newest offshoot of her business, Plant Hugs, which she began in December 2020.

“I worked an office job for six years, and I hated it,” she said. “I needed to find something I loved.”

Pre-pandemic it wasn’t plants. But after she got a job caring for plants at several businesses, her own collection grew rapidly. So did her knowledge, especially after she started repotting plants for people while working at Sheelytown Market, a local nursery.

It’s one of three part-time jobs she relies on to keep her life on track.

“I would like to make it full time,” she said of Plant Hugs.

Starting a business has been wonderful and thrilling, she said, but also terrifying. It’s all about getting her name out there so her business can grow. She relies on pleased customers and referrals from a few local nurseries.

“Being able to have the confidence in myself to say, ‘Hey, hire me, I know what I’m talking about,’ has been a long journey, and I think many business owners feel this way. But I knew I could be one. I watched my mom run a business in my hometown in Iowa for over 20 years.”

Inspired by her mother, she began her business by caring for people’s plants when they were out of town. When the coronavirus pandemic cut back travel plans, Stewart then turned to repotting.

She arrives with a tarp, hand-mixed soil and extra pottery from Sheelytown.

“Your place is all clean and the plants happy afterward,” she said.

When she does home visits, she makes sure not to criticize but instead tries to put plant owners at ease. She arrives with a free cutting, a sure way to any plant lover’s heart.

“Sometimes you need that reassurance,” she said. “It’s fun to see people evolve.”

Plant sitting ranges from $35 to $50, depending on the number of plants. Stewart charges $40 to review a plant collection. She gives advice on any kind of issue, from lighting to pests.

If you are running out of space, as many people are since the houseplant craze took off, she might suggest a shelving unit to put in front of one window or even a heavy-duty curtain rod that would support a few plants.

Often, she recommends just downsizing to a smaller pot, which plants like.

Stewart doesn’t see the houseplant craze ending anytime soon and plans to come up with more ideas to keep her clientele’s plants happy and growing. That brings her closer to her work dreams as well.

Caring for your plants shouldn’t be a chore, she says. It should be something that brings you joy, even if a few drop along the way.

“Everyone kills plants. This is supposed to be a hobby that is fun,” she said. “Stressing yourself over killing plants is not fun. Be kind to yourself. It happens.”

