US Supreme Court asked to rule on Nebraska's 'home equity theft' law

All it took for Kevin Fair and his now-deceased wife, Terry, to lose their home of 27 years was failing to pay a $588.21 property tax bill.

That set off a process outlined in Nebraska law through which a private firm claimed their mortgage-free, $60,000 home — all 912 square feet of it, with its three bedrooms, one bathroom and partially finished basement.

The Scottsbluff couple ended up with nothing.

In March, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that the tax sale process in the Fair case was legal and constitutional. But a national legal organization that fights government overreach and abuse called it “government-sanctioned home equity theft.”

Earlier this month, the Pacific Legal Foundation, working with Legal Aid of Nebraska, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case. The petition for writ of certiorari argues that the process amounts to an unconstitutional taking of property and violates constitutional protections against excessive fines.

“PLF has an initiative to end predatory tax foreclosure laws that allow government (and its private partners) to take homes that are worth much more than the tax debts,” said Christina Martin, a senior attorney for the group. “Government should not take more than it is owed in taxes, penalties, interest and costs. And it should not ignore the value of what it takes when it is collecting a debt.”

The issue stems from a Nebraska law dating to the 1870s, which provides a means for counties to collect delinquent property taxes.

Under the law, when property taxes go unpaid, counties can take out a lien — a legal claim — on the property, which makes it unable to be sold or refinanced until the debts are paid. These liens are advertised in a local newspaper and sold to third parties.

Once a third party purchases the lien and pays the property owner’s debt, that party begins paying taxes on the property. After three years of paying taxes, the third party can then apply for a tax deed. At that time, it must notify the owner of its intent to obtain a tax deed so that the owner has a chance to pay the debt and keep the property.

If the owner cannot or does not pay, the third party ends up with property worth several times the amount of the tax delinquency, even with interest and fees added in. In the Fairs’ case, the total owed was about $5,200, less than a tenth of the assessed value of their home.

In an earlier Nebraska case, a 94-year-old widow living in a nursing home lost a farm worth $1.1 million over a $50,000 tax lien. Although one Nebraska Supreme Court judge described the situation as “a windfall that borders on the obscene,” the court upheld the law.

The Nebraska law, like those of 13 other states, does not require that property owners be reimbursed the difference between the tax debt and the value of their property.

Jennifer Gaughan, legal program director for Legal Aid, said the tax sale law is a concern for Legal Aid because it often affects low-income homeowners, especially those who are elderly, disabled or from minority groups. The Nebraska Department of Revenue’s property tax division listed more than 20,000 properties as tax-delinquent in the past year.

“Homes are how most people accumulate wealth,” she said. “Through this process, all of the wealth that Mr. Fair has accumulated will be lost. Even if he didn’t pay his taxes, is it really fair to take his entire house?”

Based on court documents, the Fairs’ saga began with their 2014 property tax bill.

A year earlier, Terry Fair had developed multiple sclerosis and lost her job at Walmart. Kevin Fair took early retirement to care for her. Between medical bills and the reduced income, they were unable to pay the $588.21 owed.

County officials published a notice of tax delinquency in a local newspaper, as the law requires. The February 2015 notice listed 685 properties, each identified only by a legal description of the property.

A month later, an Omaha-based company called Continental Resources bought the tax lien on the Fairs’ home for the cost of the taxes owed. The company then received and paid the tax bills in 2015 and 2016. By then, the tax debt with interest and fees had reached $5,268.

Continental sent the required notice to the Fairs, giving them three months to pay off the total and save their home.

But the Fairs did not have the money and were rebuffed in their attempts to get a loan. When the three months expired, Scotts Bluff County officials transferred the home’s title to Continental.

The Fairs turned to Legal Aid for help. Although Terry Fair died in 2019, Kevin Fair has been able to stay in the home during the legal battle.

Pacific Legal Foundation got involved with the case because it encounters similar stories in the states that allow governments and private partners to take properties worth more than the amount of tax debts, Martin said. In one case involving a homeowner who accidentally underpaid his taxes by $8, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that government had taken the property without providing just compensation.

She said the organization plans to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of a second Nebraskan soon. In that case, Sandra Nieveen of Lincoln lost her home of 50 years over unpaid property taxes that accumulated while she was struggling with severe depression and anxiety. She also lost her appeal before the state Supreme Court.

They face long odds in getting their cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. A total of 5,307 cases were filed with the court during its 2020 term, according to a 2021 report on the federal judiciary. During the same term, only 72 cases were actually argued before the court. The court tends to take cases with compelling factors, such as a conflict with a previous ruling or a need to settle an unanswered question on an important topic.

“We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will agree to hear the cases because it is a very important issue, affecting property owners in many states,” Martin said.