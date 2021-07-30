Sand-pit lake house near Valley satisfies Nebraskans' need for life on the water

George Perlebach has always dreamed of living on the water.

California or Florida didn’t work because of professional and family ties, so he and wife Jenny picked a third option: stay put in Nebraska and buy a lot at the Bluewater development created by Lanoha Real Estate near Valley.

“We found the place we love the best,” George says. “The sandy beaches and clear water remind us of the Florida Keys.”

The retired physician grew up boating on Carter Lake, Lake Manawa and the Missouri River and wanted to enjoy that lifestyle again.

Since buying the lot in the summer of 2017 and constructing their home, he’s grown to love the former sand pit and fellow water enthusiasts who are their neighbors.

“Whether it’s fishing, water skiing, wakeboarding or just going out for a sunset cruise on a pontoon, activities in the neighborhood always center on the lake and tie everyone together,” he says. “We have a boat, and I‘m sitting on the back porch, looking at that boat. I need to mow, but I’d rather go out on the boat.”