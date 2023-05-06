SIOUX CITY — Saturday, the Sioux City Garden Club announced the four nonprofit organizations that will receive funding through its annual awards grants.

According to a release, this year's recipients are: Latham Park, $500 for the expansion of a rose garden; First Serve Tennis, $430 for landscaping a front entry; Mid-Step Services, $430 for gardening opportunities for disabled persons; and Yasha Ministries, $430 for initiating a community garden.

The funds for the grants come from the Garden Club's yearly "Green Thumb Plant Sale" which is set for 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 13 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St, according to a release.

"Plant selections include annuals, locally grown perennials, houseplants, vegetables, and a garden market of secondhand garden tools and décor," the release said.