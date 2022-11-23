Take advantage of nice weather and water trees and shrubs

The nice weather expected through the weekend will provide the perfect opportunity to check on your trees and shrubs to see if they need watering.
“Because we haven’t had much in the way of natural rainfall, it’s really important to make sure the roots are moist heading into the winter, especially newly planted trees and shrubs,” said John Fech of the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy counties. “It’s a pretty fair likelihood that the roots are dry at this point.”
Temperatures should be around 50 degrees through Monday, according to David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Since Jan. 1, Lincoln is more than 8 inches below its normal rainfall. There’s a slight chance of rain early Thanksgiving day for southeast Nebraska.
Although the area has been so dry, Fech said to use a screwdriver to probe the soil around the roots of trees, plants and shrubs to see if they need water.
