Watch now: Lincoln forestry crew grinding away at 2,300-stump backlog

The silver maple was planted along North 60th Street in the 1950s, when Kerry Fox was just a boy.

The tree grew up, and up, and it grew old.

And in March 2019, a city forestry crew cut it down and hauled it away.

Most of it, at least.

“They told me there’d be somebody to come out to get the stump,” Fox said. “The whole summer went by.”

He called the city in March 2020. And in March 2021.

“I called again this year. They said they’re really backed up; they’re still working on 2018.”

And that’s true, said Lynn Johnson, director of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department. As of last week, the city’s dedicated stump-removal crew still had 45 public stumps from 2018 to grind out, and 190 from 2019.

It should get to those this year, but then it will still have a list of more than 2,000 stumps remaining from the last couple of years.

The backlog wasn’t always that long. The stump crew used to work about six months behind the removal crew, Johnson said. But then it got hit by a one-two punch — the recent annual removal of 800 to 1,000 public trees in the wake of the emerald ash borer invasion; and the storms of 2020.

That year alone, the city marked nearly 3,000 trees for removal. But the stump crew is capable of cleaning up 1,200 to 1,300 per year, or about five per day.

And there was another change. Several years ago, the city became required to identify any underground utilities before going to work on a stump.

That added another step to the process of grinding out, cleaning up, filling in and seeding.

The city typically removes stumps chronologically — with the oldest cuts at the top of the list. It will take out newer stumps sooner at times, if they’re on the same block as an older stump they’re grinding, for instance.

Homeowners can pay privately for the removal of a stump from the right-of-way, he said, though they need to notify the city so it can mark it off its list.

Or they can wait for the city to catch up. And it’s trying, Johnson said. Last year, it hired a private crew that took out several hundred stumps, and it will likely hire a contractor again this year.

Still, his office is used to hearing from homeowners, wondering when the grinder will chew up the stumps in front of their homes.

“There is always a backlog of stumps and people get impatient about it,” Johnson said. “It’s not an uncommon complaint.”

Fox, who’s called the city three times, was happy to hear his silver maple stump on North 60th should be gone this year — and that he won’t have to make a fourth call.

“It’s just one of them deals; you like to keep the place up. I’ve been waiting to clean up the yard, but I’ve been waiting and waiting.”

