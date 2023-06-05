Related to this story

YODER: The Path

A hint of a breeze causes the grass to sway and the flowers to move ever so slightly to a melody only they can hear. Watching them, I find mys…

Schreur

Arend and Beverly (Van Vugt) Schreur of Sioux City will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Saturday, June 10, with an open house from 1:30 to 4…

