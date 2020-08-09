Birthdays
John Dryden (1631-1700), poet/dramatist/critic;
Bob Cousy (1928- ), basketball player;
Rod Laver (1938- ), tennis player;
Sam Elliott (1944- ), actor;
Whitney Houston (1963-2012), singer;
Brett Hull (1964- ), hockey player;
Hoda Kotb (1964- ), news anchor;
Deion Sanders (1967- ), football and baseball player;
Gillian Anderson (1968- ), actress;
Eric Bana (1968- ), actor;
Chris Cuomo (1970- ), journalist;
Chamique Holdsclaw (1977- ), basketball player;
Anna Kendrick (1985- ), actress.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!