Birthdays

John Dryden (1631-1700), poet/dramatist/critic;

Bob Cousy (1928- ), basketball player;

Rod Laver (1938- ), tennis player;

Sam Elliott (1944- ), actor;

Whitney Houston (1963-2012), singer;

Brett Hull (1964- ), hockey player;

Hoda Kotb (1964- ), news anchor;

Deion Sanders (1967- ), football and baseball player;

Gillian Anderson (1968- ), actress;

Eric Bana (1968- ), actor;

Chris Cuomo (1970- ), journalist;

Chamique Holdsclaw (1977- ), basketball player;

Anna Kendrick (1985- ), actress.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

