Birthdays

Sara Teasdale (1884-1933), poet;

Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1896-1953), novelist/Pulitzer Prize winner;

Benny Carter (1907-2003), jazz musician;

Esther Williams (1921-2013), actress;

Mel Tillis (1932-2017), singer-songwriter;

Dustin Hoffman (1937- ), actor;

Keith Carradine (1949- ), actor;

Robin Quivers (1952- ), radio personality;

Deborah Norville (1958- ), journalist;

The Edge (1961- ), guitarist;

Roger Federer (1981- ), tennis player;

Meagan Good (1981- ), actress;

Shawn Mendes (1998- ), singer-songwriter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

