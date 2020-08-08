Birthdays
Sara Teasdale (1884-1933), poet;
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1896-1953), novelist/Pulitzer Prize winner;
Benny Carter (1907-2003), jazz musician;
Esther Williams (1921-2013), actress;
Mel Tillis (1932-2017), singer-songwriter;
Dustin Hoffman (1937- ), actor;
Keith Carradine (1949- ), actor;
Robin Quivers (1952- ), radio personality;
Deborah Norville (1958- ), journalist;
The Edge (1961- ), guitarist;
Roger Federer (1981- ), tennis player;
Meagan Good (1981- ), actress;
Shawn Mendes (1998- ), singer-songwriter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!