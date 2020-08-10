Birthdays
Herbert Hoover (1874-1964), 31st U.S. president;
Charles Darrow (1889-1967), Monopoly game inventor;
Jack Haley (1898-1979), actor;
Jimmy Dean (1928-2010), singer/actor/entrepreneur;
Eddie Fisher (1928-2010), singer;
Rosanna Arquette (1959- ), actress;
Antonio Banderas (1960- ), actor;
Suzanne Collins (1962- ), author;
Gus Johnson (1967- ), sportscaster;
Justin Theroux (1971- ), actor/screenwriter;
Angie Harmon (1972- ), actress;
Kylie Jenner (1997- ), TV personality.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!